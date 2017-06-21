« HELLA and ZF form strategic partnership on sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving; first camera system due in 2020 | Main | Audi and Johannes Kepler University of Linz to establish center for artificial intelligence; autonomous driving »
Audi to begin production of e-tron Sportback in 2019; second new electric model for Brussels
21 June 2017
Audi will begin production of the Audi e-tron Sportback—Audi’s second production electric car—at Audi Brussels (Belgium) in 2019. The Audi e-tron electric SUV—the first electric model—will drive off the assembly line there as of 2018.
The basis for the new e-automobile is the Audi e-tron Sportback concept design study, which the company unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2017. (Earlier post.)
The concept car is a four-door gran turismo. The 320 kW of system power—370 kW in boost mode—propels the electric Sportback 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.5 seconds. With the battery’s energy content of 95 kilowatt-hours, range is in excess of 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) (NEDC).
With the decision on the Audi e-tron Sportback, we are showing that Audi takes the issue of electric mobility seriously. A second battery-electric model will lead to optimal capacity utilization at our plant in Brussels.—Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics, Audi AG
