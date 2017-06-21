« Airbus Helicopters unveils Racer high-speed demonstrator configuration; in-flight “start-and-stop” | Main | HELLA and ZF form strategic partnership on sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving; first camera system due in 2020 »

EIA: US refineries running at record-high levels; increased capacity; inventory, product and exports

21 June 2017

Gross inputs to US petroleum refineries (refinery runs) averaged a record high 17.7 million barrels per day (b/d) for the week ending 26 May, before dropping slightly to 17.5 million b/d for the week ending 2 June and 17.6 million b/d for the week ending 9 June, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Product supplied to the US market as well as inventories and exports are also at relatively high levels.

Weekly US refinery runs have exceeded 17 million b/d only 24 times since EIA began publishing the data series in 1990, and all of those instances have occurred since July 2015. Despite record-high inputs, refinery utilization did not reach a new record, because refinery capacity has increased in recent years. Refinery utilization reached 95% for the week ending May 26, slightly lower than the levels reached in mid-July through mid-August 2015.

US refinery capacity has increased by 659,000 barrels per calendar day (b/cd) since mid-August 2015. Refinery capacity—measured in barrels per calendar day (b/cd)—represents the amount of input that a crude oil distillation unit can process in a 24-hour period under usual operating conditions (averaged over the entire year), accounting for both planned and unplanned maintenance.

US refineries have three primary outlets for their products: inventory; product to satisfy domestic demand; or exports. Recently, petroleum product inventories, product supplied, and exports have all been higher than previous five-year averages.