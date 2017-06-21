« EIA: US refineries running at record-high levels; increased capacity; inventory, product and exports | Main | Audi to begin production of e-tron Sportback in 2019; second new electric model for Brussels »

Print this post

HELLA and ZF form strategic partnership on sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving; first camera system due in 2020

21 June 2017

ZF and HELLA are entering into a strategic partnership, with the focus on camera systems, imaging and radar sensor technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Both automotive suppliers said they will each benefit from this cooperation on sensor technology, particularly for front camera systems, imaging and radar systems.

ZF will further strengthen its portfolio as a systems supplier offering both modern assistance systems and autonomous driving functions, while HELLA will drive technological development and benefits with a broader market access for its technologies. The first joint development project in camera technology will start immediately, with the objective of a market launch in 2020.

This strategic partnership for sensor technology with HELLA enhances our position as a complete systems supplier for modern assistance systems as well as autonomous driving functions. This non-exclusive cooperation with HELLA is an important expansion of our Vision Zero ecosystem of development partnerships. Thus, we can create a wider technological foundation for safety and autonomous driving. —Dr. Stefan Sommer, CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG

In the future, the highest Euro NCAP safety ratings will require the assistance of camera-supported assistance functions; therefore, the demand for front cameras in all vehicle segments will rise.

ZF and HELLA will offer automotive manufacturers a joint product and are starting development immediately with an expected start of production in 2020. ZF brings hardware and its expertise in functions, systems and integration to the table, whereas HELLA and its subsidiary HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision contribute competence in efficient, tried-and-tested imaging software and application development.

In the mid- to long-term, these cooperation partners will also provide camera systems for automated driving functions as well as for commercial vehicles and off-highway applications. ZF thereby expands its camera portfolio and offers more options to customers while continuing to work with established partner. HELLA Aglaia gains a new customer and partner for its independent and open software solutions for driver assistance systems.

Radar systems. In their cooperative work in the radar systems sector, the partners will also identify opportunities to provide attractive volume-production solutions in the short to mid term by jointly building up their product portfolio.

HELLA’s 360° surround view radar systems together with ZF’s mid-range and long-range radar systems will establish a new and comprehensive systems solution. While the joint development will focus on systems solutions, each partner will continue to develop and to offer its technology independently on a component level.