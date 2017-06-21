« Mercedes-Benz begins construction on new €250M passenger car plant in Russia | Main | DOE awarding $2M to CMU-led project to develop PGM-free cathodes for fuel cells »

GM Maven Gig expands to San Francisco

21 June 2017

GM’s Maven Gig (earlier post) is expanding its initial offering in San Diego to now include San Francisco. The service will launch in Los Angeles later this year. Maven has partnered with industry-leading apps in package delivery, food delivery and ride-hailing, creating a one-stop shop to maximize earning potential for gig drivers. Initial partners include GrubHub, Instacart, Roadie and ridesharing services.

By 2020, an estimated 43% of the US workforce will be made up of freelance workers. The nature of employment is changing, and Maven Gig is a nimble platform that will grow and adapt with the shift.

Maven Gig serves as a singular portal allowing access to vehicles that can be used for multiple sharing services. Maven has been operating on-demand ridesharing rentals in San Francisco since August 2016; more than 20 million miles have been driven in San Francisco and nearly 1 million rides have been given.

Gig drivers typically drive for more than one app throughout the day; Maven Gig is platform agnostic to allow drivers to switch between several brands, services and gigs.

Maven Gig members can reserve a Chevrolet Bolt EV for $229 per week plus taxes, which includes insurance (minus deductibles), maintenance, unlimited miles and free charging at EVGo stations for a limited time. Maven Gig launched in San Diego in May and is fully subscribed. Maven Gig Bolt EVs have driven nearly 20,000 miles in San Diego.

Additional vehicles, including the Chevrolet Cruze ($189 per week plus taxes), Malibu ($199 per week plus taxes) and Trax ($209 per week plus taxes), can be reserved in San Francisco. Maven continues to experiment and will adjust offerings based on the gig economy and driver needs.