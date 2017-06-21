« Warwick team develops new technique controlling brittle stages in production of high-strength, lightweight steels | Main | 2018 Chevy Equinox drops almost 400 lbs; about 10% of mass »

Print this post

Polestar to develop electrified performance brand for Volvo Cars

21 June 2017

Volvo Cars announced that Polestar, its performance car arm, is to become a new separately-branded electrified global high performance car company, marking the latest stage in Volvo’s ongoing transformation.

In order to drive the development of the brand, Volvo Cars also announced that Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer at Polestar. Ingenlath has been the inspiration behind Volvo’s award winning design renaissance in recent years.

Ingenlath will be joined at Polestar by Jonathan Goodman, who will become Chief Operating Officer. Goodman moves from his position as Senior Vice President Corporate Communication at Volvo Cars.

Polestar will be a credible competitor in the emerging global market for high performance electrified cars. With Polestar, we are able to offer electrified cars to the world’s most demanding, progressive drivers in all market segments. —Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars acquired 100% of Polestar Performance in July 2015, having worked together in motorsport since 1996. In the future, Polestar will offer Polestar branded cars that will no longer carry a Volvo logo, as well as optimization packages for Volvo’s range of cars under the Polestar Engineered brand.

Polestar will enjoy specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefit from significant economies of scale as a result of its connection to Volvo.

Polestar will make further announcements about its products, industrialization and commercial plans in the autumn.