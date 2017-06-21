« DOE awarding $2M to CMU-led project to develop PGM-free cathodes for fuel cells | Main | Polestar to develop electrified performance brand for Volvo Cars »

Warwick team develops new technique controlling brittle stages in production of high-strength, lightweight steels

21 June 2017

A team at the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick (UK) has developed a new processing route which allows low-density steel-based alloys to be produced with maximum strength, while remaining durable and flexible—something which has been largely impossible until now.

The development could enable the production of high-strength, lightweight steels on an industrial scale, and could lead to safer, greener, more fuel-efficient and streamlined cars. A paper on the research is published in the journal Acta Materialia.

Lightweight steel alloys based on the Fe-Al-X alloying system (where X stands for Mn, Ni and/or C) combine the low density and corrosion resistance of aluminium with the low cost of manufacturability of steel based alloys. Fe-Mn-Al-C steels show significantly varying characteristics, depending on their respective Al concentration. Depending on the constituent phases in their microstructure, lightweight steels can possess a wide range mechanical properties, with yield strength (YS) from 500 to 940 MPa, ultimate tensile strength (UTS) from 710 to 1020 MPa and tensile elongation (TE) from 8 to 78%. The key to obtain desired properties is dependent upon the ability to form complex strengthening precipitates.… In recent years, two main lightweight steel grades have been explored, namely ferritic Fe-Al (with an Al content up to 10 wt.% and additions of microalloying elements such as B, V, Ti and Nb (<0.03 wt.%)) and austenitic high-Mn (Fe-Al-Mn-C) steels. These steels possess a much better strength-to-weight ratio (specific strength) and toughness, and their density is reduced from ∼7.85 to 6.5 g/cm3 compared to transformation induced plasticity (TRIP) steels and twinning-induced plasticity (TWIP) steels.

The formation and metallurgical control of the ferrite phase, (Fe,Mn) 3 AlC x κ-carbide (perovskite-type crystal structure) and Al-containing intermetallic compounds, which determine the mechanical properties and may result in the poor rollability of this type of steel, is one the main aims of the current studies. The current challenges for manufacturing high Al lightweight steels include: re-oxidation and inclusion control of the liquid metal (increasing amount of Mn can lead to the formation of MnS inclusion, while decreasing Mn content results in the formation of α matrix with poor formability), clogging in continuous casting caused by the reactivity of Al with the mold slag and cracking during cold working. —Rahnama et al.

Nickel, the team noted, is one of the most effective alloying compounds to form a B2 intermetallic with aluminum (B2 intermetallic compounds have equal numbers of atoms of two metals). Although NiAl-type B2 intermetallics are inherently strong, their inadequate ductility at room temperature limits their widespread engineering applications.

The WMG tested two lightweight steels—Fe-15Mn-10Al-0.8C-5Ni and Fe-15Mn-10Al-0.8C—for their potential to achieve maximum strength and ductility. During production, two brittle phases can occur in these steels: kappa-carbide (κ-carbide) and B2 intermetallic—which make the steels hard but limits their ductility, so they are difficult to roll.

Through simulation and then experimentation, the WMG researchers found that at certain high annealing temperatures, these brittle phases can become much more controllable, allowing the steels to retain their ductility.

Between 900°C to 1200°C, the κ-carbide phase can be removed from production, and the B2 intermetallic brittle phase can become manageable—forming in a disk-like, nano-sized morphology, as opposed to a coarser product which forms at lower temperatures.

Alloys with higher strength and ductility could alleviate some of these concerns by reducing weight and improving energy efficiency. Lightweight steels are one of the candidates to address these concerns.

Most metallurgical mechanisms for increasing strength lead to ductility loss, an effect referred to as the strength-ductility trade-off. This paper studies the kinetics and thermodynamics of microstructural evolution of lightweight steels through simulations and experiments and proposes a mechanism to achieve higher strength and larger ductility; a method that can be readily adopted by industry. —Dr Alireza Rahnama

The project was funded by the WMG center High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.

