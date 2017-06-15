« IBM integrates with BMW CarData to enable new and innovative services for drivers | Main | California legislature exploring linking autonomy and electrification »

Valeo launches global research center in AI and deep learning for automotive applications

15 June 2017

Valeo launched a global research center in artificial intelligence and deep learning dedicated to automotive applications. Valeo.ai will leverage Valeo’s position in autonomous driving and link with the scientific community. Artificial intelligence and deep learning are increasingly becoming key drivers for the challenges of the automated cars of tomorrow, from high performing perception sensors for vehicle context understanding to advanced automated driving functions in complex environments, smart interaction with users and learning capabilities through connected cars.

By launching Valeo.ai, Valeo aims to host an open community network dedicated to the development of advanced automotive applications in artificial intelligence and deep learning. With the objective of connecting with the worldwide scientific community, Valeo.ai will be based in Paris, building strong links and partnerships with best-in-class French and international scientific research centers.

Valeo.ai will host 100 specialists by the end of 2018 and become a global competence center for algorithm, infrastructure, learning process, validation and simulation in artificial intelligence for automotive applications.

Valeo.ai aims at being connected to the academic community and to the startup ecosystem, with a close connection to the worldwide based application centers of Valeo to co-develop innovative solutions for the automotive industry.