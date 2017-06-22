« AOS and IBM developing logistics and transportation solution built on IBM Blockchain and Watson IoT | Main | Rolls-Royce and Svitzer demo world’s first remotely operated commercial vessel; testing autonomous operation »

ElectriPlast’s conductive plastic selected by European electric car maker

22 June 2017

ElectriPlast Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Integral Technologies, Inc., has been chosen by a leading European electric luxury SUV maker to provide conductive plastic material for use in a high-voltage connector. ElectriPlast has been engaged with a North American automotive Tier 1 for the past year in bringing this application to market. The electric SUV is expected to make its European debut in late 2017. This marks the second ElectriPlast order for use in an electric vehicle platform so far this year.

ElectriPlast is currently working with multiple Tier 1s in implementing their EMI shielding solutions for automotive applications.

The order, which will run through 2024, is ElectriPlast’s first European automotive commercial order. Volumes for the program will be finalized once the complete global vehicle rollout plan is disclosed. Two million electric vehicles were on the road globally in 2016; that number is estimated to be as high as 70 million by 2025. ElectriPlast recently fulfilled an initial order for a separate Tier 1 for a different global auto platform.

If awarded, this optical electronics application for that program will be utilized in approximately 2 million vehicles beginning with the 2018 model year.

ElectriPlast is a non-corrosive, electrically conductive resin-based material the properties of which allow it to be molded into any of the shapes and sizes associated with plastics, rubbers and other polymers while reducing component weight by 40 to 60%.