Renault introduces new Kangoo Z.E.; longer range and faster charging

22 June 2017

Renault’s new Kangoo Z.E. electric van delivers more than 50% range—270 km (168 miles) NEDC, equivalent to 200 km (124 miles) real use in the summer, compared to 170 km previously. A new 33 kWh battery mated to a new motor and the new incorporation of a heat pump combine to produce the best driving range in the electric LCV (light commercial vehicle) market.

Further, a new 7 kW (32A, 230V) charger enables the vehicle’s battery to be fully charged in as little as six hours (easily possible overnight), while a one-hour lunch break allows enough time to add a 35-kilometer (15.5-mile) top-up.

Kangoo Z.E. has topped the European small electric van market for the past six years, achieving sales in excess of 25,000 units since its launch in October 2011. New Kangoo Z.E. is built in France and will be available in Europe from mid-2017.

The new battery, jointly developed by Renault and LG Chem, features increased energy density without and changes to its bulk—the van’s load-carrying capacity is unchanged.

Battery performance was optimized by improving the chemistry of the battery cells in order to increase energy density; the number of modules in the pack did not change. This improvement was achieved with no trade-offs in terms of either reliability, safety or payload.

The all-Renault R60 motor delivers 44kW and is based on the R90 motor that also powers ZOE. The motor is manufactured at Renault’s Cléon plant in France, the Group’s flagship facility for the production of high added-value engines, motors and transmissions.

New Kangoo Z.E. incorporates a heat pump in the climate control system to maintain driving range even in cold weather. This heat pump improves the driving range in cold conditions by restricting the use of electrical resistors that consume both power and range. New Kangoo Z.E. is the first LCV to be equipped with this feature.

By using the pre-conditioning system (the trigger time of which can be adjusted via the vehicle’s steering wheel-mounted controls), New Kangoo Z.E. can be heated in advance when plugged in, or cooled (provided it is equipped with climate control).

New Kangoo Z.E. is even capable of catering for the very coldest of climates due to the availability of an additional, independent fuel-powered mini-heater unit that makes sure keeps users comfortable in extreme conditions without impacting driving range.

New Kangoo Z.E. also features the new Renault Easy Connect Z.E. Trip and Z.E. Pass connected services, which make charging easier at public charging points in Europe. There are around 80,000 publicly accessible charging stations in Europe. These connected services will be gradually rolled out across the continent in 2017.