Lightning Systems receives California ARB executive order for aftermarket hydraulic hybrid vehicle conversions for Ford E-450s

22 June 2017

Lightning Systems announced that its LightningHybrids hydraulic hybrid system has received an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) allowing aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered 2016 model year Ford E-450 vehicles.

The LightningHybrids hydraulic system for the Ford E-450 is now available for public or private fleets in California and throughout the United States that operate shuttle and paratransit buses, logistics and delivery trucks, and food and beverage vehicles. LightningHybrids significantly increase fuel economy using regenerative braking energy.

The LightningHybrids system applies a hydraulic system to the vehicle driveline to regenerate braking energy. Hydraulic pumps and a lightweight accumulator brake the vehicle, store the braking energy, and then use that stored energy to provide power to the wheels. In doing so, fuel is saved, and all-round vehicle efficiencies are increased.

Lightning Systems recently was named an Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) by Ford Motor Company. The eQVM program helps fleet and commercial customers meet their unique and specific needs for durable, reliable hybrid work trucks that retain the original powertrain warranty.

In May, Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids, announced its name change to Lightning Systems. Over the next two years it will introduce a new lineup of fleet efficiency products to support commercial and government fleets. To keep up with demand, support manufacturing of new products, and to service its customers, the company has moved its corporate headquarters to the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation & Technology in Loveland, Colo. The new space has 45,000 square-feet, nearly doubling the size of the company’s existing headquarters.