DOE to invest $20M in new oil and gas research projects
22 June 2017
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced the availability of $20 million for cost-shared oil and gas research projects to increase recovery efficiency from unconventional oil and gas wells and to prevent offshore spills and leaks. DE-FOA-0001722 Funded projects will cover three topic areas—two addressing unconventional oil and gas recovery and one focused on offshore oil and gas leak prevention.
- Technology validation using field laboratories - $15 million
- Advancement in subsurface diagnostics - $3 million
These two topic areas address critical gaps in the understanding of reservoir behavior and optimal completion, stimulation, and recovery strategies for unconventional oil and gas. The aim of these topic areas is to increase and enable more cost-efficient and environmentally sound recovery from shale gas, tight oil, and tight gas reservoirs.
- Offshore spill and leak prevention - $2 million
This topic area focuses on offshore oil and gas spill and leak prevention. The aim of this topic is to develop innovative solutions that predict geologic hazards, and prepare for and prevent offshore incidents through risk reduction and mitigation technologies.
