Frost & Sullivan: safety & emission regulations drives top 30 tech features of N. American OEMs

23 June 2017

Frost & Sullivan’s latest Analysis of Top 30 Features of Mass Market and Luxury OEMs in North America, 2016-2025, finds that government mandates on emission and safety innovation in automotive technology is driving OEMs to make major investments in technology development across six clusters including powertrain; chassis; safety; comfort; connectivity; and EV technology within the mass and luxury OEMs market in North America.

While the majority of features identified are currently available only across select vehicle models owing to high technology costs, they have significant potential through R&D, collaboration, and knowledge sharing to reach peak performance, adoption and penetration across multiple vehicle models. —Frost & Sullivan Mobility Research Analyst Ajay Natteri Mangadu

Major automotive OEMs, suppliers, as well as small technology start-ups are expected to partner or collaborate with the aim of reducing the price point of top features, offering new business models such as connectivity through the cloud and data-based services to end users.

Select OEM and supplier activities and partnerships include: