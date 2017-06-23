« Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors unveils 12m electric bus for China market; UQM PowerPhase DT drive system | Main | Peugeot returns to the pick-up market in Africa; 2.5L diesel »

Massachusetts approves testing of Optimus Ride autonomous vehicles in Boston

23 June 2017

Optimus Ride, a MIT spinoff company developing self-driving technology, recently received approval from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to test highly automated vehicles in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

In addition, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MassDOT along with the City of Boston to enable testing of self-driving vehicles on roads and public property in the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, beginning in Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, owned by the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (EDIC) and located along the South Boston Waterfront.

In 2016, Optimus Ride, an MIT spinoff company that develops self-driving technology, raised a series seed investment of $5.25 million co-led by NextView Ventures and FirstMark Capital.

The Optimus Ride team collectively shares more than 30 years of experience in interdisciplinary research in self-driving technologies, electric vehicles, mobility-on-demand and other transportation systems. The team also includes a decade of industrial and entrepreneurial experience spanning manufacturing robots, medical robots, shared vehicle fleet management and urban design.

Building on this experience, Optimus Ride is working to integrate advances in complex sensor fusion, mapping, computer vision and machine learning to deploy a new form of transportation system that enables safe, sustainable and equitable mobility access.