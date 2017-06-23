« Massachusetts approves testing of Optimus Ride autonomous vehicles in Boston | Main | Volvo Technology Award for wave piston design »

Peugeot returns to the pick-up market in Africa; 2.5L diesel

23 June 2017

Peugeot has unveiled the new Peugeot Pick Up. This signals the return of Peugeot to the pick-up market within the African continent to accelerate the internationalization of the brand. The new Peugeot Pick Up goes on sale in September.

With a length of 5.08m, the new Peugeot Pick Up is part of the double cab compact pick-up segment. This segment represents 10% of the target market, including the North African and West Sub-Saharan African countries, which is a volume of about 56,000 units a year. There, diesel engines and 4x4 transmission occupy dominant places in the market with 92% and 77% respectively.

The new Peugeot Pick Up has a drivetrain adapted to the needs of the core market. Its longitudinal 2.5-liter common rail turbo diesel engine develops 115 bhp and 280 N·m, combined with a manual 5-speed gearbox. It is available in 4x4 and 4x2 versions.

The drivetrain of the 4x2 version is linked to the rear wheels via a longitudinal drive shaft and a differential positioned within the rear axle. With the load resting above the rear driven wheels, the more the vehicle is loaded, the better it uses the drivetrain.

The 4x4 version is engaged using a special lever to transmit some of the power to the front drivetrain. This allows the driver to make a selection where needed, whether in normal 4x4 4H (4 High) mode or in the 4L (4 Low) mode at short speeds. Using a reducer, extra torque can be applied at very slow speeds to maneuver out of the most extreme driving situations.

The 4x4 version therefore gives the new Peugeot Pick Up versatility, easy use in every weather condition and over every terrain.

The new Peugeot Pick Up is evidence of the brand’s ambitions for a return to the pick-up market as part of its international growth. Peugeot is revisiting its history in the pick-up segment, particularly in Africa, dating back to the Peugeot 403 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1956, the Peugeot 404 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1967, and then the Peugeot 504 Pick-up which succeeded it until 2005, the last year of production in Nigeria.