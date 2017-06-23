« ICCT calculates consumer benefits of increased efficiency in 2025-2030 light-duty vehicles in the US | Main | Massachusetts approves testing of Optimus Ride autonomous vehicles in Boston »

Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors unveils 12m electric bus for China market; UQM PowerPhase DT drive system

23 June 2017

Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors, a new energy bus manufacturer, recently unveiled an electric 12-meter bus for the China market, powered by the UQM electric drive system. Wuzhoulong Motors announced this bus at the Shenzhen International Electric Tradeshow as the Wuzhoulong F2 Felicity 12-meter fast charge high performance bus.

The bus uses the UQM PowerPhase DT HD250 propulsion system with the UQM 2-speed Eaton transmission. According to Wuzhoulong Motors, with peak power of 250 kW and peak torque of 3050 N·m, this bus saves 32% in volume and 53% in weight when compared with the leading bus E-drive competitors in the marketplace. In addition to the UQM electric propulsion system, the Wuzhoulong bus adopts a lightweight design and aluminum body to realize higher EV performance.

After much hard work getting this bus deployed, we are glad to see the market entry of the UQM drivetrain in China. This should speed up the adoption of UQM technology in China, and underscores the move away from direct drive towards more power and torque dense UQM motors paired with a 2-speed transmission as the most efficient solution for the transit bus vehicle application in the marketplace. —Joe Mitchell, CEO of UQM

Wuzhoulong Motors started China’s first national new energy bus commercial demo operation route line in 2005. Today, nearly 3,000 Wuzhoulong new energy buses are running in more than 20 routes in China.