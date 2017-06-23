« Park City Transit deploying six Proterra electric buses; battery-lease financing model | Main

Volvo Buses receives order for 13 electric buses from Malmö; largest single order to date

23 June 2017

Bus operator Nobina has ordered 13 electric Volvo buses, which will operate in Malmö, Sweden from the end of next year. This is the biggest single order so far for the Volvo 7900 Electric and marks one of the biggest drives for all-electric bus traffic in Sweden.

The Volvo 7900 Electric bus uses about 80% less energy than corresponding diesel buses and will be powered by green electricity to minimize environmental and climate impact. The bus batteries will be fast-charged at the route’s end stops, a process that takes between three and six minutes. The bus charges via the open interface OppCharge (opportunity charging), which follows the ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) recommendations.

The buses will run on route 7 in the city of Malmö, a distance of 14.7 km (9.1 miles).

Volvo’s electric buses recently started operating in the city of Differdange in Luxemburg. In addition to the all-electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles encompasses hybrid buses and electric hybrid (plug-in hybrid) models. The company has sold more than 3500 electrified Volvo buses globally.