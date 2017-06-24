Green Car Congress  
California opens 28th retail hydrogen station

24 June 2017

The 24th hydrogen retail station in California has opened. Sited in the City of Lawndale, the station is open 24 hours—like most of California’s retail hydrogen stations.

Lawndale-h2-station_web

California is working toward a milestone of 100 retail hydrogen stations statewide to support the roll-out of fuel cell electric passenger vehicles. The California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) and its members are also working on stations for fuel cell buses, and medium-and-heavy duty trucks.

H2stations
CaFCP map of currently open retail hydrogen stations. Click to enlarge.

June 24, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)

Comments

Another hand to California for leading in the installation of the first 100 H2 station early thin network.

Another 100+ H2 stations (by 2020 or so) will make life easier for all FCEV users in California, including for heavier FC vehicles such as SUVs, trucks and buses.

FCEVs manufacturers (Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and others) could contribute with the next 300+ H2 stations.

Posted by: HarveyD | June 24, 2017 at 08:53 AM

