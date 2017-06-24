« New efficient, low-temperature catalyst for converting water and CO to hydrogen and CO2 | Main | Parker Aerospace offering lubrication, combustion, & thermal management systems to cut aircraft engine weight, fuel consumption, and emissions »

California opens 28th retail hydrogen station

24 June 2017

The 24th hydrogen retail station in California has opened. Sited in the City of Lawndale, the station is open 24 hours—like most of California’s retail hydrogen stations.

California is working toward a milestone of 100 retail hydrogen stations statewide to support the roll-out of fuel cell electric passenger vehicles. The California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) and its members are also working on stations for fuel cell buses, and medium-and-heavy duty trucks.