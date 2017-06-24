« New efficient, low-temperature catalyst for converting water and CO to hydrogen and CO2 | Main | Parker Aerospace offering lubrication, combustion, & thermal management systems to cut aircraft engine weight, fuel consumption, and emissions »
California opens 28th retail hydrogen station
24 June 2017
The 24th hydrogen retail station in California has opened. Sited in the City of Lawndale, the station is open 24 hours—like most of California’s retail hydrogen stations.
California is working toward a milestone of 100 retail hydrogen stations statewide to support the roll-out of fuel cell electric passenger vehicles. The California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) and its members are also working on stations for fuel cell buses, and medium-and-heavy duty trucks.
|CaFCP map of currently open retail hydrogen stations. Click to enlarge.
Another hand to California for leading in the installation of the first 100 H2 station early thin network.
Another 100+ H2 stations (by 2020 or so) will make life easier for all FCEV users in California, including for heavier FC vehicles such as SUVs, trucks and buses.
FCEVs manufacturers (Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and others) could contribute with the next 300+ H2 stations.
Posted by: HarveyD | June 24, 2017 at 08:53 AM