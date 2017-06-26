« Faurecia to equip 20,000 Seoul buses and trucks with Amminex NOx reduction technology | Main | Leclanché signs preferred partnership agreement with Škoda Electric to supply battery packs for electric buses »

BMW Spartanburg plant now largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network

26 June 2017

On 23 June 1992, the BMW Group announced its decision to build its US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Continuous expansion of the plant with extensive additions and the decision to build the successful BMW X models in Spartanburg have made the plant the largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network within the space of 25 years. During the ceremony to mark the anniversary, the all-new BMW X3 rolled off the production line in Spartanburg. More than 1.5 million BMW X3 vehicles have been delivered to customers worldwide since it was first launched at the end of 2003. The new BMW X3 will be launched in fall 2017.

The BMW Group has invested US$8 billion in the production location to date and produced around 3.9 million vehicles since going online on 8 September 1994.

From 2018 to 2021 we will invest further 600 million US dollars in manufacturing infrastructure for future generations of the BMW X models. —Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG

The BMW Group produces BMW X models in Spartanburg for the US and global markets. With record production of more than 411,000 units in 2016, Spartanburg is the largest BMW Group plant worldwide. Around 1,400 BMW X3, X4, X5, and X6 vehicles come off the assembly line every working day. Maximum production capacity is 450,000 vehicles per year.

Around 70% of the vehicles produced in Spartanburg are exported to more than 140 countries worldwide. According to the US Department of Commerce, the BMW Group is the largest vehicle exporter from the US in terms of monetary value. In 2016, 287,700 BMW vehicles with a total value of more than US$10 billion were exported from Spartanburg: 86% were shipped from the Port of Charleston, with the remaining 14% dispatched from five other ports in the Southeastern United States.

The BMW Group has 235 local suppliers in the US. In 2016, 80% of the BMW Group’s purchasing volume in the NAFTA area originated in the US. The US is the company’s second-largest purchasing market, after Germany, and accounts for €5.2 billion.

According to an independent study of University of South Carolina (Moore School of Business), the nationwide economic impact of BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is US$38.5 billion annually.