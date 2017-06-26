« Schaeffler and Audi to cooperate to develop next 3 generations of Formula E powertrain | Main | Toyota invests in V2X chipset company Autotalks »

ECS and Toyota announce three 2017-2018 Fellowship winners for projects in green energy technology

26 June 2017

The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Selection Committee has selected three winners who will receive $50,000 fellowship awards each for projects in green energy technology. The awardees are Dr. Ahmet Kusoglu, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Professor Julie Renner, Case Western Reserve University; and Professor Shuhui Sun, Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS).

Dr. Ahmet Kusoglu: Ionomer Composites with Active Self-Reinforcement

Professor Julie Renner: Self-assembled templates for ultra-high utilization of noble metals in electrolysis membrane electrode assemblies

Professor Shuhui Sun: Rational Design of Highly Active and Stable Pt-free Electrocatalysts for PEM Fuel Cells in Vehicles

The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship, a partnership between The Electrochemical Society and Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor North America, is in its third year. A diverse applicant pool of young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology responded to ECS’s request for proposals.

The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship aims to encourage young professors and scholars to pursue research in green energy technology that may promote the development of next-generation vehicles capable of utilizing alternative fuels.

The selected fellows will receive restricted grants of a minimum of $50,000 to conduct the research outlined in their proposals within one year. They will also receive a one-year complimentary ECS membership as well as the opportunity to present and/or publish their research with ECS.

The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship is an annual program; the 2018-2019 request for proposals will be released in the fall of 2017.