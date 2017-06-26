« Toyota invests in V2X chipset company Autotalks | Main | BMW Spartanburg plant now largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network »

Print this post

Faurecia to equip 20,000 Seoul buses and trucks with Amminex NOx reduction technology

26 June 2017

Faurecia has won a contract to retrofit 20,000 Seoul buses and commercial vehicles using its Amminex technology. Amminex has developed an Ammonia Storage and Delivery System (ASDS) which has demonstrated its efficiency to almost completely eliminate NO x from diesel engines. (Earlier post.)

As part of the Seoul Metropolitan Air Pollution Management Project, Faurecia will provide its DeNOx solution through a supply agreement concluded with two partners—ILJIN and CleanEarth—who have both contracted with the Ministry of Environment in South Korea.

Amminex is a Danish technology company acquired by Faurecia in 2016. ASDS has been tested in real driving conditions over 30 million of kilometers and has saved 360 tons of NOx. The alternative, AdBlue, reduces a significantly lower amount of NOx in the same city driving conditions.

ASDS replaces diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue with a lighter, high-efficiency system which works particularly well at low engine temperatures. It is thus well adapted to slow, urban driving conditions and for city vehicles such as buses and commercial delivery vehicles.