« Stock-flow modeling suggests energy transition within transportation will take several decades | Main | Schaeffler and Audi to cooperate to develop next 3 generations of Formula E powertrain »

Print this post

Small-scale GTL company Velocys targeting biomass to diesel and jet for US market

26 June 2017

Velocys plc, a provider of technology for smaller scale gas-to-liquids (GTL), is planning a new strategy under which it will focus on building plants that convert woody biomass to high-specification renewable diesel and jet fuel for the US market.

Currently, Velocys technology is producing Fischer-Tropsch (FT) product at ENVIA. The operational data from the FT units meet the set performance requirements at commercial scale, according to David Pummell, Velocys CEO.

Our route to the production of renewable fuels from woody biomass uses cost effective, abundant and entirely sustainable feedstock, allowing our solution to be highly scalable to meet the increased demand for renewable fuels. All of this contributes to our differentiated value proposition to the market.

We believe our business model will enable Velocys, with its strategic partners, to build a supply leadership position in this market over the next 10 years, by delivering economically differentiated, financed, operations ready plants, and do it reliably again and again. —David Pummell

Pummell said that Velocys has engaged IHI E&C to carry out the pre-FEED engineering study for our first biomass-to-liquids (BTL) plant; Velocys has also selected TRI as its strategic partner for gasification technology and is now in the process of selecting other licensed technologies.