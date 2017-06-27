« German government setting up National Forum on measures to reduce diesel car #NOx emissions | Main | 2018 VW Tiguan and new 2.0 TSI B-cycle engine gives VW a strong offering in compact SUV segment »

Every tenth kilometer driven in a car2go is electric

27 June 2017

Daimler’s carsharing company car2go now has 300,000 customers at three purely electric locations who regularly drive 1,400 electric vehicles. Around 10,000 journeys are made per day. car2go customers have already driven a total of 57.3 million purely electric kilometers. That is equivalent to 1,429 trips around the earth or as many tons of CO 2 that 12.3 million oak trees or 24,000 hectares of spruce forest could absorb in a year. “We are convinced that the future of carsharing is electric”, says Olivier Reppert, CEO of car2go.

car2go has been investing in electromobility for six years and has obtained experience and knowledge of setting up and running pure electric fleets. In Stuttgart, Amsterdam and Madrid, the company offers exclusively cars with electric drive, making it the world's largest electric free-floating carsharing service.

In Hamburg, car2go is holding close talks with the city to discuss successively electrifying the carsharing fleet as of next year and replacing the combustion engine in 400 smart vehicles with smart electric drive. In Stuttgart, 50 electric Mercedes-Benz-Classes were recently added to the fleet. The electric vehicles will be equipped with new hardware at all locations—this makes the rental process via smartphone even faster and easier.

Providers of purely electric carsharing fleets such as car2go are important partners for cities in the promotion of electromobility, the company suggests. Thanks to their knowledge about the mobility requirements of the urban population, these providers can offer an advisory function and provide their experience so that charging stations are set up in the ideal locations.

We’re pushing electromobility forward—but that only works if there’s a well-developed charging infrastructure in the cities. If there isn’t, long charging and idle times will stand in the way of a free-floating carsharing principle like car2go. In order to offer customers a real alternative for their everyday mobility, carsharing vehicles need to be constantly on the move and available throughout the city. —Olivier Reppert

Stuttgart offers 380 rapid charging stations—one of the best networks in Germany—while Amsterdam has more than 1,000—the best charging infrastructure in the world. In Madrid, car2go has built a special hub system with its own rapid charging stations so that the electric cars are available as often as possible.

An electric vehicle is hired from car2go every 8.7 seconds.