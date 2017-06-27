« Mexico CRE approves 10% ethanol blend in country except for three metropolitan zones | Main | German government setting up National Forum on measures to reduce diesel car #NOx emissions »

ChargePoint takes over GE’s EV charging network; nearly 10,000 new residential and commercial charging spots

27 June 2017

ChargePoint, Inc. has acquired assets and customer contracts related to GE’s charging network business, adding more than 1,800 commercial and about 8,000 residential charging spots to the ChargePoint network. The specifics of the agreement remain confidential. ChargePoint will maintain GE’s existing software and commercial charging spots, helping to make the transition to ChargePoint as easy and seamless as possible for existing clients and drivers.

ChargePoint is the only EV charging company that designs, develops and manufactures its own EV charging hardware and software solutions. In addition, ChargePoint’s OnRamp program was designed specifically to bring other manufacturers to connect their charging stations to ChargePoint’s industry-leading network. GE stations will be supported by the ChargePoint support team. Drivers who are currently on the GE network will also be invited to start using the ChargePoint mobile app to locate available stations, track usage and more.

With nearly a decade of experience in EV charging, ChargePoint will offer GE customers the opportunity to access one of the most comprehensive networks available. ChargePoint provides the tools that enable drivers to find stations and station owners to take advantage of smart features such as access control, pricing capabilities and software solutions like energy management and scheduled charging.

A reliable and consistent charging experience is crucial for fostering EV adoption and these are the key elements that ChargePoint has integrated into our business model for more than a decade. We are excited to expand our network with the acquisition of GE’s network and have worked closely with the GE team to ensure a seamless transition for customers and drivers. We are growing globally and are the best equipped to bring former GE customers and drivers into the ChargePoint family. —Pasquale Romano, CEO and President, ChargePoint

Given its decade of experience, comprehensive portfolio and track record in the industry, we are confident ChargePoint is the best fit for our EV customers. We are committed to working together to ensure a smooth transition. —Bryan Groulx, General Manager of GE’s EV operations

The agreement includes support for both residential and commercial DuraStations and WattStations. ChargePoint will maintain a network for GE commercial stations, and GE will continue to fulfill all of its warranty obligations.