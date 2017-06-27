« Aston Martin confirms limited production run of all-electric RapidE for 2019 | Main | ChargePoint takes over GE’s EV charging network; nearly 10,000 new residential and commercial charging spots »

Mexico CRE approves 10% ethanol blend in country except for three metropolitan zones

27 June 2017

The Governing Body of Mexico’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) recently approved improvements to the Official Mexican Standard NOM-016-CRE-2016 Oil quality specifications, with the intention of introducing more options in products to the Mexican market, while simplifying regulation. Among the changes, the standard now allows the increase of the percentage of ethanol in gasolines from six to ten percent in the whole country, except for the Metropolitan Zones of the Valley of Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Studies carried out by the Mexican Petroleum Institute (IMP) show that increasing the ethanol percentage in gasoline does not result in more polluting fuels in regions outside the Metropolitan Areas. Work will continue on measures such as: i) the study by the IMP to analyze the potential effects on gasoline emissions with 10% ethanol in the Metropolitan Areas; ii) future integration into the Standard of a predictive vehicle emission system, based on the EPA Complex model.

Mexico is moving from a single supplier model to one of competition in the gasoline and diesel markets. In this context, companies are seeking to offer a variety of gasolines to Mexican consumers. The adaptations to the NOM-016 respond to this new reality seeking to create an enabling environment for investment and market development, the government said.

In short, the adaptations to NOM-016 add the option of importing gasoline with the quality applicable in the United States, facilitating the introduction of gasolines manufactured with state-of-the-art technologies to the Mexican market.