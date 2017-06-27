« ChargePoint takes over GE’s EV charging network; nearly 10,000 new residential and commercial charging spots | Main | Every tenth kilometer driven in a car2go is electric »

German government setting up National Forum on measures to reduce diesel car #NOx emissions

27 June 2017

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Federal Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks have agreed to establish a National Forum on measures to reduceNO x emissions from diesel passenger cars while at the same time ensuring mobility.

In addition to the two Federal ministries, more subject-related ministries and representatives of the automotive industry will be involved in the Forum. The first session will be held on 2 August.

We want to reduce emissions throughout Germany. The task of the National Forum will be to focus the discussion on the optimization of diesel vehicles. It aims to achieve effective measures for reducing pollutant emissions from diesel passenger cars. —Minister Dobrindt