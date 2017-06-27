« ChargePoint takes over GE’s EV charging network; nearly 10,000 new residential and commercial charging spots | Main | Every tenth kilometer driven in a car2go is electric »
German government setting up National Forum on measures to reduce diesel car #NOx emissions
27 June 2017
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Federal Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks have agreed to establish a National Forum on measures to reduceNOx emissions from diesel passenger cars while at the same time ensuring mobility.
In addition to the two Federal ministries, more subject-related ministries and representatives of the automotive industry will be involved in the Forum. The first session will be held on 2 August.
We want to reduce emissions throughout Germany. The task of the National Forum will be to focus the discussion on the optimization of diesel vehicles. It aims to achieve effective measures for reducing pollutant emissions from diesel passenger cars.—Minister Dobrindt
The National Forum offers manufacturers the chance to regain lost trust. I hope that they take this opportunity and make a substantial contribution to improving air quality in our cities and the health of citizens. With the Forum, we will make a contribution to sustainable mobility and to the structural change in the automotive industry.—Minister Hendricks
