Aston Martin confirms limited production run of all-electric RapidE for 2019

27 June 2017

Aston Martin confirmed that the all-electric RapidE (earlier post) will enter production in 2019 in a limited run of 155 units.

In 2016, Aston Martin and China-based technology company LeEco had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards the creation of a partnership to develop a production version of the RapidE concept. LeEco has pulled out of the project, however, leading Aston Martin to scale back its original plans.

RapidE spearheads development of the brand’s low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy laid out by Aston Martin’s President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, in the company’s Second Century Plan.

RapidE sees a continuation of the collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering who worked on the original RapidE Concept. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, Williams Advanced Engineering will assist Aston Martin with the complex task of engineering integration.

Based upon the forthcoming Rapide AMR concept, RapidE will deliver four-door sports car looks and dynamics of the Rapide S powered by an all-electric powertrain replacing the six-liter V12 engine. The company will reveal more information in the future.