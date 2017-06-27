« Study finds anthropogenic PM and dust undercutting global solar energy production | Main | Mexico CRE approves 10% ethanol blend in country except for three metropolitan zones »
Aston Martin confirms limited production run of all-electric RapidE for 2019
27 June 2017
Aston Martin confirmed that the all-electric RapidE (earlier post) will enter production in 2019 in a limited run of 155 units.
In 2016, Aston Martin and China-based technology company LeEco had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards the creation of a partnership to develop a production version of the RapidE concept. LeEco has pulled out of the project, however, leading Aston Martin to scale back its original plans.
RapidE spearheads development of the brand’s low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy laid out by Aston Martin’s President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, in the company’s Second Century Plan.
RapidE sees a continuation of the collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering who worked on the original RapidE Concept. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, Williams Advanced Engineering will assist Aston Martin with the complex task of engineering integration.
Based upon the forthcoming Rapide AMR concept, RapidE will deliver four-door sports car looks and dynamics of the Rapide S powered by an all-electric powertrain replacing the six-liter V12 engine. The company will reveal more information in the future.
Having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 we reach another milestone with the confirmation that we are now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production. RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it. The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.—Dr Andy Palmer
