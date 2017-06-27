« Every tenth kilometer driven in a car2go is electric | Main

2018 VW Tiguan and new 2.0 TSI B-cycle engine gives VW a strong offering in compact SUV segment

27 June 2017

Volkswagen of America is in the process of rolling out its all-new long wheelbase 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan (earlier post). As with the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas full-size SUV (earlier post), the new Tiguan is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture.

The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan—the second-generation of the vehicle—is powered by the latest version of the EA888 four-cylinder engine, the 2.0L TSI EA888 Gen3 B-Cycle (Budack-cycle, earlier post), coupled with an 8-speed automatic. This is the only engine/transmission combination available in the Tiguan in the US. 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel drive system is optional. The core element of the new engine is a new combustion process combining short intake events with a high compression ratio.

Significance of the 2018 Tiguan. The new Tiguan is an important introduction for Volkswagen of America from several perspectives. First, it gives the automaker a very competitive offering in the compact SUV segment in the US—a segment which is booming in the US. With the recent addition of the Atlas and now the 2018 Tiguan, Volkswagen will be competitive in 4 of the 5 biggest segments in the US Market. Volkswagen plans to become a full-line, family-focused automaker, and Tiguan contributes significantly to achieving this goal.



Source: Volkswagen. Click to enlarge.

Second, the quality of the product is intended to contibute to the rebuilding of the Volkswagen brand image in the wake of the diesel emissions débâcle. Based on our half-day of driving the new Tiguan in the foothills of Denver, the automaker has succeeded on the quality front. The new Tiguan is well-designed, -engineered and -built, and is packed with content; driving is a pleasure, even when the road and traffic are not.

Third, the EA888 2.0TSI Gen.3 B-Cycle gasoline engine is the first example of Volkswagen’s “Rightsizing” strategy—an engine development strategy that looks to for the optimal balance of displacement, output, torque and efficiency based on vehicle class and real-world operating conditions, rather than just seeking to downsize. Put another way, the rightsizing approach combines the fuel economy benefits of downsizing with the power of a larger-displacement unit.

To put that in perspective, the new Tiguan is significantly larger than its predecessor, both in dimensions and in weight. However, it is also more fuel efficient, picking up 2 mpg on the EPA combined cycle rating—an increase of 9% over the 2017 model. (As an additional cost of operation benefit, the new 2018 Tiguan runs on regular; its predecessor looked for premium.)

This application also provides some insight into the “beyond diesel” but “before electric” strategy for the brand in the US. Volkswagen appears to be intending for its rightsized, efficient and powerful gasoline engines to fill the fuel-efficiency gap left by the absence of its diesels from the market—without relying on the additional cost of a mild- or full-hybrid system. This despite the work the Volkswagen Group is doing with 48V systems in Europe.

That strategy will leave the 2018 Tiguan with a Monroney sticker (the window sticker) gap with segment competitors such as the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with a diesel (40 mpg highway), the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, or the rumored Ford Escape plug-in hybrid model. Real-world driving performance and enjoyment will, of course, vary.

Select compact SUVs 2018 VW Tiguan 2017 Toyota RAV4 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018 Chevy Equinox 2018 Chevy Equinox diesel 2017 Honda CR-V 2017 Ford Escape Engine 2.0L 2.5L 1.5L 1.6L 1.5L 1.5L HP 184 176 194 170 137 190 179 Torque (lb-ft) 221 172 152 203 240 180 177 Wheelbase (in) 109.8 104.7 107.3 104.7 105.9 Length

Width

Height (in) 185.1

72.4

66.3

183.5

72.6

65.9 183.1

72.6

65.4 180.6

73.0

66.1 178.1

72.4

66.3 Curb weight (lb) 3777 3455 3925 3327 na 3358 3526 Fuel economy city/hwy/comb 22/27/24 23/30/26 34/30/32 26/24/22 tbd/40/tbd 28/34/30 23/30/26

For the longer term, however, Volkswagen is clearly focused on electric. Therefore, a likely scenario for the US is continued improvement on the gasoline engine side as demonstrated by the 2018 Tiguan, along with the future release of an I.D.-type compact electric SUV. Prospects at this point for some form of hybridized Tiguan in the US are—at least at this point—remote.

Engine. The updated version of the benchmark EA888 four-cylinder, turbocharged and direct-injection engine uses an modified Miller cycle to offer an improved combination of power, efficiency and responsiveness. Compared to its predecessor, the 1.8 L TSI EA888 Gen 3, the new B-Cycle engine delivers about an 8% improvement in efficiency. (The new 2.0TSI EA888 Gen.3 B-Cycle will replace the 1.8TSI Gen.3 engine in the Volkswagen Group.)

Volkswagen suggests that the new EA888 2.0 TSI Gen3 B-Cycle delivers power equal to the outgoing 1.8L Gen 3, but with the fuel consumption of a hypothetical 1.4-liter Gen 3 engine.

The EA888 Gen3B retains many key features of its predecessors, from chain-driven double overhead camshafts to the twin balance shafts that not only counteract second-order internal forces but provide oil scavenging and crankcase breathing pathways. However, the majority of the engine—from the cast-iron block to the aluminum-alloy pistons and cylinder head to the valve springs—has been updated for this new application.

During development, engineers focused on making the engine more efficient in the range of driving that most customers use every day, which led to the introduction of a modified Miller combustion cycle that is unique to the Volkswagen Group. Whereas the traditional Miller cycle closes the intake valves just before the end of the intake stroke, the so-called Budack cycle (Dr. Ralf Budack is a thermodynamicist at Audi and was one of the developers of the Gen3B engine) closes the intake valves much earlier.

This results in a longer effective combustion chamber as well as faster air flow for the incoming gases, which improves the mixing of the fuel and air. The net effect is lower fuel consumption and more torque than the 2.0-liter EA888 engine fitted in the 2017 Tiguan.

The key feature that enables the new engine to produce better fuel economy, as well as excellent performance, is the variable valve timing system on the intake camshaft. Depending on engine load, it is possible to switch between short and long valve opening. At idling speed and under partial load, the valve opening is shorter and there is less lift. When the engine is placed under greater load, the camshaft lobe switches to open the valves wider and for a longer period, so the driver can make use of the full power and torque of the engine.

Animation of the 2.0L TSI B-cycle valve system in operation. The engine features a two-step intake camshaft with a sliding cog to enable one of two discrete cam timing regimes: a normal intake-valve opening setup for maximum power and a partial-load setting that angles the cam lobes for the early intake-valve closing. Source: Volkswagen. Click to enlarge.

The engine is very responsive to acceleration requests at low as well as high speed. With a steady linear input on the accelerator pedal, the new engine management system—using four core processors—picks up the cue for switching the camshaft profile quickly, and the transition is basically seamless. There is no perceptible lag or mushiness even at the low end. At highway speeds, the engine delivers strong pull in response to the driver request. Altogether, a very pleasant drive in terms of performance.

Early intake close results in longer expansion phase and a higher compression ratio. Comparing the B-cycle engine (green, right) with its 2.0L predecessor. Animation covers all the way to TDC. Source: Volkswagen. Click to enlarge.

Volkswagen engineers modified the intake port. A new alloy piston features a novel crown and bowl shape that enables the higher 11.7:1 compression ratio; the engine can develop full power and torque on regular-grade gasoline. The injectors for the direct-injection system were relocated and deliver up to three injection events per combustion cycle at a higher maximum pressure (250 bar or 3,626 psi).

Modification of the intake port. Source: Volkswagen. Click to enlarge.

Reducing friction was another goal for this engine. For instance, the lower brake mean effective pressure at full load in this engine allowed the crankshaft main bearing diameter to be reduced from 52 to 48 mm, while the balance shaft chain is narrower.

A Start/Stop system is standard for all Tiguan trims. This technology stops the engine during idle when the brake pedal is held (such as when waiting at a red light). When the brake pedal is released, the engine restarts.

The changes in the new version of the EA888 advance the twin goals of power and efficiency. The peak 184 hp (134 kW) kicks in at 4,400 rpm and maintains its output until 6,000 rpm. Maximum torque of 221 lb-ft is achieved at 1,600 to 4,300 rpm.



The new B-Cycle engine delivers significant efficiency improvements in areas relevant to most drivers. Source: Volkswagen. Click to enlarge.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for front-wheel drive models rises to 22 mpg in city driving, 27 mpg on the highway and 24 mpg in combined driving. Models with 4Motion all-wheel drive also see significant increases and are rated at 21 mpg in city driving, 27 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg in combined driving.

By comparison, the 2017 Tiguan with 2.0L engine carries a 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined EPA rating—using premium gasoline. The 2017 Tiguan with 4Motion drops down to 21 mpg combined. The 2017 Tiguan is also smaller than its long-wheelbase successor: 3448 lbs (1564 kg) vs. 3778 lbs (1564kg).

4Motion with Active Control. The latest-generation 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel drive system is activated before wheelspin occurs to help eliminate traction losses. The system achieves this by using an advanced control function based on specific driving conditions. When operating under a relatively low load or when coasting, the front wheels are driven and the rear wheels are decoupled, helping to save fuel. However, the rear wheels can be engaged in fractions of a second whenever necessary via the center differential, which is activated by an electro-hydraulic oil pump.

A control unit continually calculates the ideal drive torque for the rear wheels and controls how much the multi-plate clutch should be closed by activating the oil pump. The oil pressure increases the contact pressure at the clutch plates in proportion to the torque desired at the rear axle. So, the amount of pressure applied to the clutch plates can be used to continuously vary the amount of torque going between the front and rear wheels.

In addition to the center differential, which acts longitudinally, electronic differential locks from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system act laterally. The system briefly brakes a wheel that is slipping, helping to enable uninterrupted and stable transfer of drive power to the wheel on the opposite side.

The fifth generation of the all-wheel drive coupling was first fitted in the Golf A7 family. Atlas followed recently and Tiguan is the third application in a US vehicle. The all-wheel drive coupling is located in the rear axle differential housing. It transfers the required drive torque to the rear wheels and is operated electro-hydraulically.

All Tiguan models with 4Motion all-wheel drive feature Active Control, which allows the driver to select specific vehicle profiles based on driving conditions. It has four settings: On-road, Snow, Off-road, and Custom Off-road. The singular user interface is highly intuitive, comprising both a rotary knob and a push-button.



The all-wheel drive coupling consists of: the all-wheel drive control unit; all-wheel drive coupling pump; and clutch basket with clutch pack.



The fifth generation of the all-wheel drive coupling was first fitted in the Golf A7 family. Atlas followed recently and Tiguan will be the third application in a US vehicle. The all-wheel drive coupling is located in the rear axle differential housing. It transfers the required drive torque to the rear wheels and is operated electro-hydraulically. Click to enlarge.

Turning the knob engages the various drive modes, while pushing the button triggers a pop-up menu on the screen of the infotainment system, allowing the driver to fine tune the On-road mode.

On-road mode is the default setting. Here, Tiguan automatically varies the drive distribution between the two axles, helping to account for road conditions. A press of the button triggers the driving profile selection screen to pop up on the infotainment screen, offering the driver a choice of “Normal,” “Sport,” “Eco” and “Custom” drive modes. Within each, the tuning parameters for the engine control, gearbox, steering and optional Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) are varied.

In Snow mode, the response curve of the accelerator pedal is flattened to help negate unintentional and excessive wheelspin, and the transmission upshifts earlier to help maximize traction. Communicating with the accelerator pedal and individual wheel speed sensors, the Traction Control System (TCS) helps reduce engine power when it detects slippage. The sensitivity of the system is more relaxed in straight-line situations to allow adequate power transfer, while the limits are tightened in cornering, where traction is of paramount importance. ACC is switched to the “Eco” driving profile when in Snow mode.

Off-road mode offers similar throttle and transmission characteristics to Snow mode, adding manual control of transmission shifting via Tiptronic (only the throttle kickdown switch will force a downshift). The Start/Stop system is switched off in this mode, and ACC operates normally. The ESC system is relaxed to help avoid false positives often encountered off-road, and Hill Descent Control is automatically activated on gradients of more than 10 percent. It functions at speeds between 1.2 mph and 19 mph, and is adjustable via brakes or throttle. With unique Off-road ABS programming, the wheels can lock up briefly before the system reduces the brake pressure. This allows time for a small wedge of material from the ground (such as gravel or sand) to build up in front of the wheel, thus increasing the braking effect. This helps the car remain steerable while reducing stopping distance.

Custom Off-road mode allows the driver to alter the steering, engine and gearbox behavior, as well as Hill Descent Assist and Hill Start Assist.

Chassis. Mounted in a lightweight, one-piece strengthened steel subframe, the Tiguan’s strut-type front suspension has lower control arms and long-travel coil springs. At the rear, the robust four-link system was designed to cope with driving off paved roads and to accommodate the available 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Electro-mechanical power steering with variable assistance contributes to the Tiguan’s fun-to-drive character. At highway speeds, the steering becomes firm and direct, while at parking speeds, assistance is increased. Despite its increased length, the new Tiguan is just as nimble as the 2017 model, with a smaller turning radius of 37.7 feet.

At the front there are 13.4-inch –diameter vented discs, with 11.8-inch-diameter solid discs at the rear. The system features a brake disc drying feature to help remove water from the rotors to optimize wet-weather braking, as well as Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD), and Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA). All Tiguan models also feature an electronic parking brake.

Safety. Safety in the 2018 Tiguan starts with a rigid laser-seam-welded bodyshell, a crash-optimized and energy-absorbing front end, and heat-formed steel center B-pillars. Front and side-thorax airbags help protect the driver and front-seat passenger, while Side Curtain Protection head airbags help protect those in the front and rear seats, in addition to safety belt pretensioners. Electronic assistance includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

All Tiguan models feature the advanced Volkswagen Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS) that automatically shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors, and even switches on the hazard warning lights if the airbags deploy.

The Tiguan is the only vehicle in its class to offer the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, which is standard on all models. This system builds on the premise that a collision is rarely a single, instantaneous action, but rather a series of events that follow the initial impact—the most significant of which can cause additional collisions. The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System addresses this by applying the brakes when a primary collision is detected by the airbag sensors, thus helping reduce residual kinetic energy and, in turn, the chance of additional damage.

Driver-Assistance Systems. The Tiguan offers a standard rearview camera and number of available driver-assistance systems, including Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot), High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Overhead View Camera (Area View).

Front Assist, optional on S models (in the Driver Assistance package) and standard on Tiguan SE, SEL and SEL Premium, helps warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases provides automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking).

Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning helps warn the driver of critical front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster above 18 mph. If the driver fails to brake, or if the car is below 18 mph (29 km/h), Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to slow the vehicle. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure is increased by the system (Braking Support).

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert is optional on S models (in the Driver Assistance package) and included as standard equipment on Tiguan SE, SEL and SEL Premium. Blind Spot Monitor uses two radar sensors at the rear of the vehicle to scan the approaching traffic and help warn drivers of potential danger in adjacent lanes. If the driver uses the turn signal to indicate a lane change while a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, the system utilizes a flashing LED symbol in the outer area of the side mirrors. Even if the driver does not use a turn signal, the LED symbol in the mirror will illuminate if a vehicle is detected in the blind spot. The system is designed to help alert drivers in specific situations; stationary objects or oncoming vehicles do not trigger warnings, nor will vehicles more than one lane across away from the vehicle.

If combined with Lane Assist (Tiguan SEL Premium) the system not only helps warn the driver with the flashing LED symbol if a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, but within system limits, it can also countersteer to keep the car in the lane. If the driver still tries to steer out of the lane, the system will warn with an additional vibration of the steering wheel.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) uses forward facing radar to maintain a set speed while helping maintain a set distance to the vehicle in front. The driver sets the speed and the desired spacing via buttons on the multifunction steering wheel and can further use those buttons or the brakes to cancel the ACC function while the accelerator can be used to override the ACC function. All ACC-related system messages appear in the central multifunction display.

When the roadway ahead of the vehicle is clear, the system maintains the set speed. Tiguan models fitted with ACC can match a vehicle in front and come to a stop. If the car in front moves within three seconds, ACC will resume automatically to the set speed. If the car stands longer than three seconds, the driver can resume ACC control after pressing the accelerator pedal or the “resume” button on the steering wheel.

The Rear Traffic Alert system helps detect vehicles approaching from the side that may be difficult for the driver to see while reversing. It offers a sizable range of about 65 feet (20 meters), and will present a visual and an acoustic warning, before applying the brakes if a potential impending collision is detected. If the driver does not react, the system can apply the brakes to help mitigate and, in the best case, prevent a collision. The system is activated by putting the car in reverse.

The Tiguan SEL Premium is equipped with standard Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist). When driving above 40 mph (64 km/h), if there is an indication that the vehicle is unintentionally straying from its lane, Lane Assist actively counter-steers to help keep the vehicle in the lane. The system’s camera recognizes visible lane markings and, using a special algorithm, calculates the risk of the car leaving the lane. If the driver takes his or her hands off the wheel for a defined period of time, the system provides an audible warning and a visual signal in the instrument cluster, asking the driver to take over. If the vehicle crosses a lane marking without use of a turn signal, the system will countersteer to keep the vehicle in the lane. If the driver continues to move over, the system will provide audible and visual warnings.

The system can work in the dark and/or in fog, but it will not engage if it cannot properly detect lane markings. If the turn signal has been set before crossing a lane marking, the Lane Assist system will not engage or give a warning. The driver can “override” the system at any time by applying minimal force to the steering wheel.

ParkPilot, equipped on Tiguan SEL Premium models, uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers to monitor a range of up to five feet in front or behind the vehicle. The system is activated when reverse gear is engaged or below a speed of 9 mph (14 km/h) and helps provide guidance when parking or in tight spaces. The system has audible and visual warnings when the car starts to approach parked cars or static objects from the front or rear.

New on Tiguan is an emergency braking system called Maneuver Braking. Included with ParkPilot, it can help mitigate or prevent collisions with static obstacles to the rear while the vehicle is maneuvered. The system is active when reverse gear is selected. If the system detects a stationary object while the vehicle is in reverse and moving between 1-6 mph, it can apply the brakes automatically to help prevent or mitigate a collision. The system can be deactivated at any time using the touch display or permanently in the setup menu.

Two final driver assistance features, both standard on the Tiguan SEL Premium, provide drivers with better visibility. High Beam Control (Light Assist) automatically raises the headlamp high beams above 40 mph on dark or poorly lit roads, if there is no oncoming traffic detected. The Overhead View Camera (Area View) uses the car’s four cameras to help give you a better view of what is around your vehicle.

Limited Warranty. The 2018 Tiguan’s six-year/72,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes coverage of powertrain components—including the engine, transmission and optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Major competitors to the Tiguan—such as Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV—offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty with a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Not only does the Volkswagen SUV bumper-to-bumper warranty offer longer coverage than its competitors, but all of its elements can be transferred to subsequent owners up to 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first. While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the car is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new.

Size. Compared with the 2017 model, the new Tiguan has far more interior space and up to 58% more cargo space in the two-row model. At 185.1 inches long, the 2018 model is 10.6 inches longer than the current version and 8.5 inches longer than the Tiguan that is sold in Europe. Tiguan’s expanded dimensions give it one of the longest footprints in the segment, although it still remains nimble enough for comfortable urban driving. The compact Tiguan SUV will be available in S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels when it arrives in dealerships late this summer.

Interior. In front-wheel-drive Tiguan models, three rows of seating are standard, including a second-row bench that can recline, slide seven inches fore and aft, fold down, and be split 40/20/40. The 50/50 split third-row provides seating for two, and also folds down. When configured with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive technology, the 2018 Tiguan comes standard with two rows and a third row is optional.

In three-row models, folding the rear seat creates 33 cubic feet of rear cargo space, and that can be easily expanded to a maximum of 65.7 cubic feet by folding the second row, using the levers in the cargo area. With all three rows in place, there is still 12 cubic feet of cargo space.

In two-row models, the new Tiguan supplies 37.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 73.5 cubic feet in all—an increase of 17.4 cubic feet (31%) over the maximum cargo space in the 2017 Tiguan. The 40/20/40 split seats allow the two-row Tiguan to accommodate skis, fishing gear, or other large items.

In the cargo area, tie-down hooks help keep things in place and a 12-volt outlet is included.

An available panoramic glass tilt-and-slide sunroof is aerodynamically and acoustically optimized and comprises an opening glass panel at the front and a fixed glass panel at the rear. It features pinch protection and an electrically-operated one-touch sunshade that covers the inside of the entire glass area. The expansive sunroof with ambient lighting is available for the SE trim and is standard on the SEL and SEL Premium.

MIB II Infotainment. As standard equipment across the Tiguan line, the MIB II infotainment system not only creates the foundation for the next generation of Volkswagen’s Car-Net connected vehicle services platform, but also offers a comprehensive suite of connected vehicle services and features.

The Tiguan S is equipped with the Composition Color unit, which features a new 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen display. The infotainment system also offers AUX-in, SD card and USB (one port) multimedia interfaces, as well as a rearview camera and standard Bluetooth technology for compatible devices.

Tiguan SE, SEL and SEL Premium models are equipped with a glass-covered 8.0-inch touchscreen display—SE models with the Composition Color unit; SEL and SEL Premium models with the Discover Media system with navigation. The new 8.0-inch display is not only brighter than previous generation of MIB II, it also offers better color reproduction, response time and improved viewing angles due to the switch to In-plane Switching (IPS) technology.

Composition Media units offer two USB ports and Discover Media units offer three. Both units feature a JPEG viewer, SiriusXM Satellite Radio for a three month trial period, HD Radio, support for lossless audio file format (Free Lossless Audio Codec FLAC). Both units also have the ability to send and receive SMS text messages with Bluetooth via voice command with compatible phones and pair two phones simultaneously. The Discover Media unit offers 2.5D navigation, featuring one-shot voice destination entry, destination entry with quick search and auto-complete, and predicts possible destinations based on often used routes.

Volkswagen Car-Net. Features available through Car-Net are divided into three key areas: “App-Connect,” “Security & Service,” and “Guide & Inform.” Car-Net App-Connect smartphone integration for compatible devices is standard on all Tiguan models. App-Connect offers users the ability to run select smartphone apps directly on the vehicle’s display through services like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Equipped on Tiguan SE models and above, Car-Net Security & Service is a suite of elements that provides security features and also allows owners to access their VW remotely through vw.com/carnet as well as a smartphone app.

Customers purchasing new Volkswagen models equipped with VW Car-Net Security & Service will receive a no-charge, six-month trial subscription from Verizon Telematics. To extend the benefits of this system after the trial, customers can choose from a number of payment options: One year for $199, two years for $378, and three years for $540, or month-to-month for $17.99, plus applicable taxes and fees. App-Connect can be used free-of-charge and is not included as part of the subscription-based services.

Available Car-Net Security & Service features include Automatic Crash Notification, which can automatically notify an operator who can quickly contact first responders in the event of a collision; Manual Emergency Call, a feature that allows for quick access to customer specialists at the touch of a button; Roadside Assistance, for added peace-of-mind in the event of trouble on the road; and Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance, which uses Car-Net Security & Service to assist law enforcement with locating your vehicle in the event that it is stolen.

In addition, Car-Net Security & Service offers remote vehicle access, remote door lock and unlock, remote honk and flash of lights, last parked location information, and remote status check (doors and windows). Consumers will also be able to send a location from their connected smart device to the factory-installed compatible navigation system on select models. For consumers who prefer a more personal touch, agent destination assist is also available.

Car-Net Security & Service also includes Family Guardian, which offers features such as: speed alert, which notifies the owner of the vehicle when the pre-determined maximum speed limit is exceeded; and boundary alert, which lets you know when the vehicle has traveled outside of a pre-set virtual boundary.

Diagnostics and maintenance information is also available through Car-Net Security & Service. In addition to the vehicle’s warning and indicator lights, a Vehicle Health Report provides customers easy access to diagnostic information. When it’s time for scheduled service, Car-Net Security & Service not only notifies the customer, but provides a simple way to schedule a dealer visit. It can even identify the closest dealer in case owners need a recommendation.

The available VW Car-Net app for smartwatch (supports select Apple Watch and Android Wear operating systems) allows VW customers to control a host of Security & Service features and functions available through the iPhone app and Customer Web Portal, directly from their wrist. Smartwatch wearers can keep tabs on their vehicle from afar, remotely locking and unlocking doors and viewing the status of doors, windows and sunroof (open or closed). These consumers can also find a parked vehicle quickly, with a map of the current vehicle location, and get walking or driving directions to the vehicle. Drivers can check their fuel level and receive alerts with a compatible smartwatch.

Pricing for the 2018 Tiguan starts at $25,345 for the FWD S trim, and runs up to $37,550 for the top-of-the-line AWD SEL Premium.