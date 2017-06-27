« Leclanché signs preferred partnership agreement with Škoda Electric to supply battery packs for electric buses | Main | Study finds anthropogenic PM and dust undercutting global solar energy production »

Volvo Cars and Autoliv team up with NVIDIA to develop advanced systems for self-driving cars

27 June 2017

Volvo Cars, automotive safety systems provider Autoliv, and NVIDIA are teaming up to develop advanced systems and software for self-driving cars. The three companies will work together with Zenuity, a newly-formed automotive software development joint venture equally owned by Volvo Cars and Autoliv (earlier post), to develop next generation self-driving car technologies. Volvo Cars is committed to having Level 4 autonomous cars for sale by 2021.

As part of the collaboration, Volvo Cars, Autoliv and Zenuity will use NVIDIA’s AI car computing platform as the foundation for their own advanced software development.

Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity and NVIDIA will work together to develop systems that can utilize deep learning to recognize objects in their environment, anticipate potential threats and navigate safely.

These systems can compare real-time situational awareness with a known high-definition map, enabling them to plan a safe route and drive precisely along it, adjusting to ever-changing circumstances. They also perform other critical functions such as stitching camera inputs to create a complete surround-view of the car.

Zenuity will provide Volvo Cars with self-driving software. At the same time, Autoliv will also sell this software to third party OEMs using Autoliv’s established and broad sales, marketing and distribution network.