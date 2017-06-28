« BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in Xometry; manufacturing on demand | Main | Daimler and LBBW successfully utilize blockchain technology for launch of corporate Schuldschein »
BASF to sell electrolytes manufacturing site in Suzhou to Shenzhen Capchem
28 June 2017
BASF recently signed an agreement to sell its electrolytes manufacturing site in Suzhou, China, to Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd. (Capchem), one of the leading suppliers in the global electronic-chemicals and functional materials industry. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.
The transaction is expected to close in the next 60 to 90 days, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BASF is shifting its focus in the battery materials space to high energy cathode materials where it has a strong IP and technology portfolio.
We are focusing our resources where we are best positioned to grow and serve our customers with high value products.—Jeffrey Lou, Senior Vice President, Battery Materials, Catalysts division, BASF
Capchem’s acquisition of the Suzhou manufacturing site allows the company to expand its electrolytes capacity, improve the international influence and consolidate its global leadership.
This agreement with BASF is a milestone for the internationalization of Capchem. Today, Capchem is the electrolyte market leader in China and this new venture will position us as an international leader as well.—Johnson Qin, Capchem Chairman of the Board
June 28, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
