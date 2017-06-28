« LiquidPiston receives $3M Rapid Innovation Fund award from US Army for 2kW hybrid-electric genset | Main | BASF to sell electrolytes manufacturing site in Suzhou to Shenzhen Capchem »

Print this post

BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in Xometry; manufacturing on demand

28 June 2017

BMW i Ventures has made a strategic investment in Xometry, an on-demand manufacturing platform that provides product designers and engineers access to a nationwide network of manufacturing facilities.

Since launching in 2014, Xometry has continued a rapid market expansion, recently eclipsing 5,000 customers spanning multiple verticals, including aerospace, automotive, consumer, medical devices and industrials.

As part of the investment, BMW i Ventures Partner, Zach Barasz, will join Xometry’s Board of Directors.