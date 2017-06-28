« LiquidPiston receives $3M Rapid Innovation Fund award from US Army for 2kW hybrid-electric genset | Main | BASF to sell electrolytes manufacturing site in Suzhou to Shenzhen Capchem »
BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in Xometry; manufacturing on demand
28 June 2017
BMW i Ventures has made a strategic investment in Xometry, an on-demand manufacturing platform that provides product designers and engineers access to a nationwide network of manufacturing facilities.
Since launching in 2014, Xometry has continued a rapid market expansion, recently eclipsing 5,000 customers spanning multiple verticals, including aerospace, automotive, consumer, medical devices and industrials.
As part of the investment, BMW i Ventures Partner, Zach Barasz, will join Xometry’s Board of Directors.
Xometry is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth based on the strength of its proprietary software platform, extensive manufacturing network and seasoned management team. They quickly deliver quality custom parts to businesses of all sizes, including BMW.—Zach Barasz
