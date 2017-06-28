« Shell acquires exclusive development and licensing rights for SBI Bioenergy drop-in biofuels technology | Main | New multiphase structure cathode exploits lithium deficiency for better performance »

Volkswagen IT expands deep learning competence via partnership with NVIDIA

28 June 2017

Volkswagen IT is cooperating with US technology company NVIDIA with a view to expanding its competence in the field of deep learning. At the Volkswagen Data Lab—named the Group’s center of excellence for AI and data analysis—IT experts are developing advanced AI systems with deep learning.

The Volkswagen Group is already partnering with NVIDIA in other areas, such as in a strategic partnership for the new Volkswagen Group Future Center California in Silicon Valley, where the teams are at work developing an AI-based cockpit. (Earlier post.)

At the Data Lab, specialists are exploring possibilities to use deep learning in corporate processes and in the field of mobility services. For example, they are developing new procedures for optimizing traffic flow in cities. Advanced AI systems are also among the prerequisites for developments such as intelligent human-robot cooperation.

Artificial intelligence is the key to the digital future of the Volkswagen Group. We want to develop and deploy high-performance AI systems ourselves. This is why we are expanding our expert knowledge required. Cooperation with NVIDIA will be a major step in this direction. —Dr. Martin Hofmann, CIO of the Volkswagen Group

AI is the most powerful technological force of our era. Thanks to AI, data centers are changing dramatically and enterprise computing is being reinvented. NVIDIA’s deep learning solutions will enable Volkswagen to turn the enormous amounts of information in its data centers into valuable insight, and transform its business. —Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA

In addition, Volkswagen has established a startup support program at its Data Lab. The program will provide technical and financial support for international startups developing machine learning and deep learning applications for the automotive industry. Together with NVIDIA, Volkswagen will be admitting five startups to the support program from this fall.

Both partners will also be launching a “Summer of Code” camp where high-performing students with qualifications in IT, mathematics or physics will have an opportunity to develop deep learning methods in teams and to implement them in a robotics environment.