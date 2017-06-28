« Daimler and LBBW successfully utilize blockchain technology for launch of corporate Schuldschein | Main

Xylogenics releases new strain design for patented GX-1 yeast technology

28 June 2017

Xylogenics released a new strain design for its patented GX-1 yeast production and fermentation process. The efficiencies created by the newest strain design will have an immediate impact on industries that rely on micro-organism technologies—most notably the ethanol industry wherein individual production plants are planning to invest upwards of $350 million annually on yeast technology advancements.

Xylogenics’ latest strain is currently applicable within the fuel ethanol industry and will soon be available to markets as varied as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, enzymes and a variety of bio-based chemical products such as flavors, fragrances, plastics, and solvents.

The Xylogenics’ team of scientists has the experience to take a project from custom yeast design to scale-up and commercialization with expediency. They have performed more than 10,000 commercial lab scale fermentations, and have extensive experience in fuel ethanol research trials.