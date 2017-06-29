« Ricardo to help FMC engineer a new family of electric vehicles for global markets | Main | Cypress introduces new automotive microcontrollers for secure, high-speed networking in instrument clusters and body applications »

Continental to showcase new efficient hoses and lines for EV battery pack thermal management at IAA

29 June 2017

Continental will exhibit hoses and lines that increase the efficiency—and thus the range delivered and durability—of the batteries in electric vehicles at the IAA 2107 show in Frankfurt am Main in September.

Continental already supplies solutions for cooling systems; the lines for the battery cooling system in hybrid and electric cars laid in the underfloor section of the vehicle are almost 4 meters long.

They ensure that the units do not overheat, the batteries achieve their maximum lifetime, and the occupants do not have to forgo the level of warmth to which they have become accustomed.

Unlike conventional vehicles, electric vehicles can require two cooling circuits. Water, which is the most commonly used cooling medium, cools power components such as the motor and electronics, on the one hand, and the battery, on the other. The battery achieves its maximum service life at temperatures between 10 and 30°C. It therefore makes sense to supplement the water or oil cooling system at high thermal loads using the air-conditioning system’s refrigerant circuit. A new connector enables Continental to minimize pressure losses in this process.

The weight of the new hose generation has also been reduced. Smaller line cross-sections on the high-pressure side and in the battery cooling line help to ensure that as little refrigerant as possible has to be used. The right mixture of rubber, polyamide and aluminum materials and an ingenious line geometry ensure the system has adequate inherent stability. The hose developers succeeded in reducing the weight of the oil cooling line by 25%, while improving its under- and overpressure resistance by 50% at the same time.

In addition, Continental has developed hose lines for battery tempering using oil instead of water as the coolant. Since oil does not have any charge carriers, this rules out any short-circuits which could result in a total failure of the battery. This even means that the battery can be completely immersed in oil. As a result of its insulating effect, therefore, it reduces the impact of outside temperature action and thus also the need for regulation.