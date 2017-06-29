« Cypress introduces new automotive microcontrollers for secure, high-speed networking in instrument clusters and body applications | Main | BASF & Nornickel to cooperate on raw materials for Li-ion batteries in Europe; BASF to invest €400M in cathode materials plants »

Efficient Drivetrains expands PowerDrive portfolio with additional all-electric drivetrains

29 June 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. has expanded its EDI PowerDrive solution portfolio to include additional models of all-electric drivetrains and full vehicle electrification kits for commercial vehicles spanning class 4 through 8.

An extension of the company’s existing EDI PowerDrive plug-in hybrid (PHEV) portfolio, the new EDI PowerDrive EV vehicle product lines and support programs enable vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture their fully electrified vehicles with significantly less time and expense in order to meet industry requirements and growing market demand.

Electrification kits include a high-efficiency drivetrain (EDI PowerDrive), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite), balance of vehicle electrification accessories, and the training and support infrastructure to enable OEMs to drive quicker time to market in offering commercial EV vehicles.

OEMs can also further customize their vehicle solutions with EDI’s Electric Power Export (Power2E) option—the capability to export a range of power directly from the vehicle for use in disaster recovery, jobsite maintenance, tool operation, and other applications.

EDI PowerDrive systems have previously been integrated onto numerous OEM platforms in both the US and China for applications including: worktrucks, city and highway buses, port trucks, cement mixers, logistics trucks, step vans, pickups, and SUVs.