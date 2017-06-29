« London launches $111M program to upgrade around 5000 older buses to Euro VI emissions standard | Main | Siemens invests more in ChargePoint, helps bring Series G round to $125M; bolstering Euro expansion »

MacGregor and ESL Shipping jointly develop and test autonomous discharging feature on cranes on two LNG bulk carriers

29 June 2017

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Plc, have agreed to develop and test jointly an autonomous discharging feature on MacGregor bulk handling cranes. The cranes will be fitted on board ESL Shipping’s two new liquefied natural gas-powered handysize bulk carriers.

Autonomous crane operation improves efficiency and safety. Discharging operations can be monitored and controlled from the bridge and therefore eliminate the need for personnel in hazardous operational areas. —Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling at MacGregor

Our new environmental friendly LNG fueled ships will be operated in very demanding trade with high number of voyages, port calls and crane operation hours annually. Autonomous operation will further increase our competitiveness and offer our clients unforeseen efficiency and safety. —Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director at ESL Shipping Oy

The vessels are planned to enter service during the second quarter of 2018, when automation testing will commence.