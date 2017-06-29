« Germany launches €60M, 3-year consortium project on high-volume production of automotive fuel cells; BMW, Daimler, Ford, VW | Main | Continental to showcase new efficient hoses and lines for EV battery pack thermal management at IAA »

Ricardo to help FMC engineer a new family of electric vehicles for global markets

29 June 2017

Ricardo has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based startup Future Mobility Corporation (FMC) to provide engineering support in the development of a family of state-of-the-art electric vehicles, aimed at offering affordable quality and performance to customers in Asia, North America and Europe.

Formed in 2016, Future Mobility Corporation (FMC) plans to deliver its first products to market by 2020 as part of a new product range which will embrace the latest electric vehicle technologies.

To help it fulfil its product development plans, FMC will work with Ricardo on an international basis, drawing upon the resources of its vehicle and electric/electronic systems engineering teams based at Ricardo technical centres throughout the UK, continental Europe and China.