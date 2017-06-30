« GM targeting sales of 500K New Energy Vehicles by 2025 | Main | Global Bioenergies completes private placement of approximately €10.25M »

Daimler introducing first active emergency braking assistant for buses to feature pedestrian recognition

30 June 2017

Daimler Buses and its product brands Mercedes-Benz and Setra are introducing Active Brake Assist 4 (ABA 4) with pedestrian recognition—the first emergency braking assistance system in a bus to automatically brake for pedestrians. Active Brake Assist 3 already carries out maximum full-stop braking for vehicles ahead and for stationary obstacles.

The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition warns the driver visually and audibly of any potential collision with pedestrians and at the same time automatically triggering partial braking.

This gives the driver every opportunity to prevent a collision with a pedestrian: the driver can warn the pedestrian using the horn, initiate maximum full-stop braking or steer to avoid the collision.

Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition is based on new-generation radar technology which also features in the latest Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks. The electronically scanning multi-mode radar comprises long and short range radar systems.

The long range radar registers multi-track vehicles and stationary obstacles at a maximum distance of up to 250 meters in a direct line in front of the coach single-track vehicles such as bicycles at up to 160 meters and pedestrians at up to 80 meters. The short range radar has a maximum range of 70 meters and is even able to recognize pedestrians and vehicles to the sides ahead of the coach.

ABA 4 will become available in the spring of 2018 for the recently presented Mercedes-Benz Tourismo. The Setra touring coaches, including the ComfortClass 500 and the TopClass 500, will also have ABA 4 on board. ABA 4 is available free of charge to customers selecting the popular autonomous intelligent cruise control option (ART), which provides the necessary radar technology for ABA 4.