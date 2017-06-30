« China study finds associations between PM2.5 constituents and blood inflammation and coagulation | Main | Durable ruthenium and graphene fuel cell catalyst matches performance of platinum alloys »

Tenneco introduces DRiV electronic suspension technology; improved ride performance without suspension system redesign

30 June 2017

Tenneco Inc. has introduced its digital suspension technology DRiV. DRiV automatically adapts to road surfaces using 16 discrete damping curves and mitigates packaging constraints by placing sensors, valves and intelligence inside the damper. With a wide range of vehicle applications globally, DRiV offers ride and handling benefits targeted for the light truck market segment.

DRiV’s easy-to-integrate and cost-effective design addresses key suspension challenges for pickup trucks, resulting in reduced shake and bounce and improved “brake dive”, or the tendency for a vehicle’s nose to drop during braking, especially under heavily loaded conditions.

Its adaptive damping technology adjusts automatically to road conditions, allowing DRiV to deliver improved handling and control while providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

The damper’s simplified design and ability to quickly adapt to road surfaces and conditions make it an excellent option for manufacturers looking for an easy-to-integrate solution for improved ride performance in any vehicle segment. Tenneco is committed to offering electronic suspension technologies that can be tailored to meet our customers’ needs, and DRiV provides the best of both worlds—damping technology that offers digital performance at an affordable cost. —Ben Patel, vice president and chief technology officer, Tenneco

Part of the Monroe Intelligent Suspension family of ride performance solutions, DRiV’s digital damper architecture features a modular design and does not require a complex electronic control unit (ECU).

With the electronics, sensors and software controls located directly in the damper, DRiV is easy to integrate into the existing suspension without extensive re-engineering of the vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

The DRiV system also incorporates a simplified gateway module, which provides cybersecurity and communication with the vehicle’s existing controller area network (CAN) bus.

Compared to conventional dampers, DRiV offers a range of damping force characteristics that provides more consistent comfort and handling. Adaptive damping is especially beneficial for truck suspension systems, which are designed to balance handling and ride performance in both loaded and unloaded states.