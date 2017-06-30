« 15 GWh Li-ion battery plant investigated for Australia | Main | Daimler introducing first active emergency braking assistant for buses to feature pedestrian recognition »

Print this post

GM targeting sales of 500K New Energy Vehicles by 2025

30 June 2017

At the recent celebration of the 20th anniversary of the launch of its initial two joint ventures in China with SAIC, GM said it is targeting sales of 150,000 new energy vehicles by 2020 and 500,000 units by 2025 under the Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands.

GM and its joint ventures in China are investing heavily in highly efficient powertrains and new energy technologies, and deploying a full range of electrification solutions to accommodate changing market needs.

In addition, GM has sharpened its focus on connected and intelligent vehicle development in China. By 2020, all Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet products sold in the domestic market will be connected.