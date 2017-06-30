« Applanix and University of Waterloo collaborate on advanced guidance and control technologies for autonomous vehicles | Main

15 GWh Li-ion battery plant investigated for Australia

30 June 2017

A consortium led by Boston Energy and Innovation (BEI) has signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Townsville, Australia City Council to investigate the financial viability of building a 15GWh battery manufacturing plant in Townsville.

Once in full production the 15GWh manufacturing facility can produce either 250,000 car batteries per annum (up to 400 km range) or one million home battery units or support 300 microgrids to power small towns.

The BEI consortium includes Magnis Resources Limited; Eastman Kodak Company; C4V incorporated; and C&D Assembly Incorporated.