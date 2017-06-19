« Teijin develops first polycarbonate-resin pillar-less automotive front window; used in EV | Main | US Coast Guard evaluating diesel outboards; final report due June 2018 »

2018 Ford F-150 gains new efficient V6s, 10-speed, diesel

19 June 2017

The 2018 Ford F-150 introduces an even smaller, more efficient 3.3-liter V6 that adds dual port and direct-injection technology to deliver more power and torque than the previous 3.5-liter V6, plus improved projected EPA-estimated gas mileage. Aiding in light-weighting, the standard 3.3-liter V6 in the 2018 F-150 is projected to offer a 5% power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the steel-bodied 2014 F-150 equipped with 3.7-liter V6—with better anticipated fuel efficiency and performance.

With advanced dual port and direct-injection technology, the new second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a 25 lb-ft increase in torque, and at lower engine speeds compared to a traditional V8. Like the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost that debuted last model year, the 2.7-liter will be paired to a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018.

The 5.0-liter V8 also is enhanced for 2018. This naturally aspirated engine brings

significant upgrades including advanced dual port and direct-injection technology for 10 more horsepower and 13 ft.-lb. of torque. In addition, the engine features spray-on bore liner technology featured in the high-performance Mustang GT350, all to squeeze out even more weight from the aluminum block.

For the first time, the V8 is paired with a Ford-built 10-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy will be announced closer to market availability.

F-150 also adds an available all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel—designed, engineered and tested in-house—paired with the 10-speed automatic. The first diesel engine offered for F-150 will be available next spring.

In addition to its segment-first 10-speed automatic, F-150 is the first full-size pickup to add Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment across all models and engines.

2018 F-150 3.3L port-fuel DI V6 2.7L EcoBoost V6 5.0L

Ti-VCT V8 3.5L EcoBoost V6 3.5L

high-output EcoBoost Horsepower 290 @ 6,500 rpm 325 @ 5,000 rpm 395 @ 5,750 rpm 375 @ 5,000 rpm 450 @ 5,000 rpm Δ v. 2017 +8 No change +10 No change No change Torque (lb-ft) 265 @ 4,000 rpm 400 @ 2,750 rpm 400 @ 3,850 rpm 470 @ 3,500 rpm 510 @ 3,500 rpm Δ v. 2017 +12 +25 +13 No change No change

The 2018 Ford Expedition’s new 3.5-liter EcoBoost with standard Auto Start-Stop will offer customers two power ratings, depending on trim level, and up to a best-in-class 9,300 pounds of towing capability. Expedition features class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Expedition’s all-new high-strength, aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame are the foundation for its rugged off-road and strong towing capabilities. Using advanced materials saved up to 300 pounds.