2018 Ford F-150 gains new efficient V6s, 10-speed, diesel
19 June 2017
The 2018 Ford F-150 introduces an even smaller, more efficient 3.3-liter V6 that adds dual port and direct-injection technology to deliver more power and torque than the previous 3.5-liter V6, plus improved projected EPA-estimated gas mileage. Aiding in light-weighting, the standard 3.3-liter V6 in the 2018 F-150 is projected to offer a 5% power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the steel-bodied 2014 F-150 equipped with 3.7-liter V6—with better anticipated fuel efficiency and performance.
With advanced dual port and direct-injection technology, the new second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a 25 lb-ft increase in torque, and at lower engine speeds compared to a traditional V8. Like the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost that debuted last model year, the 2.7-liter will be paired to a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018.The 5.0-liter V8 also is enhanced for 2018. This naturally aspirated engine brings
significant upgrades including advanced dual port and direct-injection technology for 10 more horsepower and 13 ft.-lb. of torque. In addition, the engine features spray-on bore liner technology featured in the high-performance Mustang GT350, all to squeeze out even more weight from the aluminum block.
For the first time, the V8 is paired with a Ford-built 10-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy will be announced closer to market availability.
F-150 also adds an available all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel—designed, engineered and tested in-house—paired with the 10-speed automatic. The first diesel engine offered for F-150 will be available next spring.
In addition to its segment-first 10-speed automatic, F-150 is the first full-size pickup to add Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment across all models and engines.
|2018 F-150
|3.3L port-fuel DI V6
|2.7L EcoBoost V6
|5.0L
Ti-VCT V8
|3.5L EcoBoost V6
|3.5L
high-output EcoBoost
|Horsepower
|290 @ 6,500 rpm
|325 @ 5,000 rpm
|395 @ 5,750 rpm
|375 @ 5,000 rpm
|450 @ 5,000 rpm
|Δ v. 2017
|+8
|No change
|+10
|No change
|No change
|Torque (lb-ft)
|265 @ 4,000 rpm
|400 @ 2,750 rpm
|400 @ 3,850 rpm
|470 @ 3,500 rpm
|510 @ 3,500 rpm
|Δ v. 2017
|+12
|+25
|+13
|No change
|No change
The 2018 Ford Expedition’s new 3.5-liter EcoBoost with standard Auto Start-Stop will offer customers two power ratings, depending on trim level, and up to a best-in-class 9,300 pounds of towing capability. Expedition features class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
Expedition’s all-new high-strength, aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame are the foundation for its rugged off-road and strong towing capabilities. Using advanced materials saved up to 300 pounds.
