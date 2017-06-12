« New MAHLE unit for aftermarket R1234yf service in US | Main | Groupe PSA and ChangAn investing €500M in their JV; New Energy Vehicles »

Renault launches new version of My Renault connected app; direct connection to vehicle for remote access to services and car functions

12 June 2017

Renault is launching a new version of the MY Renault application, which now connects directly to the vehicle. With the MY Renault application, motorists can manage their cars and their services from their smartphones, any time, any place. The new MY Renault vehicle-connected services are compatible with the R-LINK, R-LINK Evolution and R-LINK 2 multimedia systems.

The release of the new MY Renault application is a milestone event in rollout of new connected-car services that enable customers to configure their own individual mobility practices. The smartphone takes a central place in the customer experience offered by MY Renault, providing customers with direct access to their preferred suppliers for a broad choice of services. —Benoît Joly, Renault Connected Vehicle Sales & Marketing director

The new MY Renault application brings three main types of vehicle-connected functions:

Connected navigation. Route-planning starts and ends on the smartphone. The application logs the latest location where the car was parked, so it is possible to programme the next route from this location using the smartphone and send it to the car’s satnav system ready for when the driver climbs in. Then when the user leaves the vehicle, navigation continues in pedestrian mode from the parking spot through to the destination, switching over to his/her preferred navigation application (Feature available early 2018).

Remote information access. The user can query current vehicle dashboard data directly from the smartphone: fuel gauge (or battery charge), tire pressure, average fuel consumption, journey log, etc. He/she can set alerts on low fuel level or low battery charge, and view eco-driving advice based on the score calculated by the on-board computer.

Renault Services. There’s fingertip access to all Renault services. The user can set the vehicle maintenance schedule by mileage and display a price estimate for each servicing operation. The user can contact his preferred dealership directly from the schedule, and in the event of pressing need the application can indicate the route to the nearest dealership. There is also an emergency button for calling Renault Assistance.

The new MY Renault application will be phased in across a selection of the countries covered by Renault, including France, the UK and Germany, from the autumn. It will get regular updates to include new functions and extend the user’s connected ecosystem. And over the months to come, compatibility will be extended to cover more new and older Renault models.