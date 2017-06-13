« Ricardo to collaborate with Kailong on clean heavy-duty diesel aftertreatment technology | Main | BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in electric bus company Proterra; part of $55M round »
Strategy Analytics report finds ridesharing may not negatively impact future vehicle purchases
13 June 2017
A new report from the Automotive Connected Mobility (ACM) service at Strategy Analytics has found that ridesharing usage may not negatively impact the future vehicle purchase intention of current vehicle owners.
Key findings of “Impact of Ride Sharing Frequency on Vehicle Purchase Intention”, include:
Ridesharing usage actually increased the likelihood that current vehicle owners would purchase another vehicle within the next five years. This was true across the US, Europe, and China.
Frequent ridesharing users that also own their own vehicle had greater transportation needs than those that don’t. Ridesharing fills a niche that is convenient but will not supplant their personal vehicle.
Millennials that had no children and used ridesharing at least once a week were less likely to purchase another vehicle within the next five years than all respondents that had children.
The question of how emerging transportation options like ridesharing and car-sharing will impact vehicle sales is a very complex one to answer. Issues of cost, convenience, usability, privacy, type of journey, and length of journey all impact transportation choices. Frequent ridesharing users do not seem likely to delay their next vehicle purchase, but it is still possible that they might choose a less expensive or lower class vehicle. Alternatively, they may choose to downsize their fleet from three vehicles to two.—Chris Schreiner, report author and Director of Syndicated Research, UXIP
It is prudent to note that external factors such as ridesharing competition reducing end user costs, expanded availability and autonomous taxis, all have the ability to negatively affect consumers’ future purchase decisions.—Kevin Nolan, VP UXIP
