Autoliv to use Velodyne LiDAR technology for automotive-grade LiDAR product

3 July 2017

Autoliv Inc., the world’s largest automotive safety company, has joined Velodyne LiDAR’s Tier-1 Program and will develop and manufacture an automotive-grade LiDAR product using Velodyne’s core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine. The first applications will be in the robotaxi segment.

Pursuant to the agreement, Autoliv will develop and market a scalable automotive-grade LiDAR sensor using Velodyne’s core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine coupled with Autoliv’s component development and verification capability.

Both companies will contribute key components, technologies, know-how and other intellectual property needed to optimize a next generation of affordable, high performance LiDARs for the automotive market. Autoliv will also serve as the primary commercial and technical interface to customers for awarded business.

Velodyne invented and patented the first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles. Velodyne is providing the core technology for over 25 autonomous vehicle programs in over 10 countries.

Velodyne’s Tier-1 Manufacturing Program offers customers maximum choice in terms of product configuration, integrated solution level, and in-region manufacturing.

Top automakers and new entrants in the robotaxi and shuttle sector are racing to secure capacity for the upcoming production ramps. Autoliv is an important addition to our Tier-1 Program, providing breadth of product solution for our customers, as well as the tremendous ability to scale capacity in-region, around the world. —David Hall, Velodyne Founder & CEO

Autoliv develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities and 70,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the company has 22 technical centers in ten countries around the world, with 19 test tracks—more than any other automotive safety supplier.