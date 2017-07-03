« Autoliv to use Velodyne LiDAR technology for automotive-grade LiDAR product | Main | Mercedes-Benz pilot test for automated driving in production »

Honda and Hitachi Automotive establish their electric motor joint venture

3 July 2017

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have established the a joint venture company for the development, manufacture and sales of motors for electric vehicles on the premises of Hitachi Automotive Systems in Hitachinaka-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture. (Earlier post.) Hitachi Automotive hods 51%; Honda holds 49%.

The new company will respond to the growing global demand from automakers for electric vehicle motors by developing competitive motors that combine the expertise of the two companies.

In parallel to the efforts of the new company, Hitachi Automotive Systems will continue to promote its business operations by maintaining the business relationships it has with vehicle manufacturers that receive their supply of motors from the company. Moreover, Honda will continue to focus on the global promotion of electric vehicles by using motors from the new company as well as the motors it currently manufactures itself in Japan.

The newly established company will receive a financial grant from Ibaraki Prefecture as it has been recognized as a relevant project that “promotes the establishment of corporate head office functions” within the prefecture.

In February 2017, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered into a joint venture agreement on 24 March to make more tangible preparations to establish the new company.