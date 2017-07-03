« Mercedes-Benz pilot test for automated driving in production | Main | IEA: improving efficiency of road-freight transport critical to reduce oil-demand growth; three areas of focus »
BMW teaser video of upcoming i8 Roadster
3 July 2017
BMW has released a teaser video for the upcoming i8 Roadster—the third member of its electrified i family, arriving in 2018.
BMW i is a brand of the BMW Group and stands for networked mobility services, visionary vehicle concepts and a new understanding of premium strongly defined by sustainability. BMW i is represented in 54 countries with the models BMW i3 (electric vehicle for metropolitan regions), the BMW i8 (plug-in hybrid sports car) and BMW iPerformance Automobilen (all BMW plug-in hybrid vehicles).
Other business areas associated with BMW i are DriveNow (Carsharing), ReachNow (Carsharing 2.0), ChargeNow (easy access to the world's largest network of charging points), ParkNow (easy finding, reserving and paying parking) and BMW i Ventures With emphasis on urban mobility), BMW Energy (Energy Optimization Services) and the Center of Excellence for Urban Mobility (City Councils).
July 3, 2017
