« European countries struggle to meet emission limits due to emissions from agriculture and transport | Main

Print this post

Wärtsilä to provide engines, emissions control and navigational control for new Virgin Voyages cruise ship fleet

4 July 2017

Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide a comprehensive scope of solutions for three new 2800 passenger cruise vessels being built for Virgin Voyages. The ships will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The order for Wärtsilä engines, hybrid exhaust cleaning scrubber systems, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems was booked in 2016, while the order for the Wärtsilä integrated navigation systems was booked in March 2017.

The ships will each be powered by two eight-cylinder and two twelve-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines. The technologically advanced Wärtsilä 46F engine represents best-in-class fuel economy, and excellent power-to-weight and power-to-space ratios.

The Wärtsilä Hybrid Scrubber System selected for these vessels has the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop modes using seawater to remove SO x from the exhaust. Significant reductions in the emissions of nitrogen NO x and particulates will be made possible by the Wärtsilä SCR system. Wärtsilä will also handle the commissioning of the engines and scrubber systems in cooperation with the shipyard.

Navigation and automation controls for the vessels will be handled by Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum solution. By integrating various control and monitoring systems, such as those for navigation, automation, emergency shutdown, flood detection, plus power and propulsion, the vessels can be operated homogeneously from various onboard positions.

Florida based Virgin Voyages’ cruise operations will commence in 2020 from Miami with the delivery of the first of these three ships. The other two vessels will be delivered in 2021 and 2022.