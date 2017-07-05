« Groupe Renault to further autonomous vehicle development with new simulation joint venture with Oktal | Main | SEAT and GAS NATURAL FENOSA partner to promote natural gas as vehicle fuel in Spain »

Global Industry Alliance (GIA) launched to support low carbon shipping

5 July 2017

Leading shipowners and operators, classification societies, engine and technology builders and suppliers, big data providers, and oil companies have signed up to a new Global Industry Alliance (GIA) to support transitioning shipping and its related industries towards a low carbon future.

Thirteen companies have signed up to launch the GIA, under the auspices of the GloMEEP Project, a Global Environment Facility (GEF)-United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-International Maritime Organization (IMO) project aimed at supporting developing countries in the implementation of energy efficiency measures for shipping.

Together, the GIA partners will collectively identify and develop innovative solutions to address common barriers to the uptake and implementation of energy efficiency technologies and operational measures. Focusing on a number of priority areas including energy efficiency technologies and operational best practices, alternative fuels, and digitalization, activities likely to be undertaken or promoted by the Alliance will include, inter alia: research and development; showcasing of advances in technology development and positive initiatives by the maritime sector; industry fora to encourage a global industry dialogue; and the implementation of capacity building and information exchange activities.

The GIA was officially inaugurated last week at a launch ceremony held at the headquarters of the IMO, the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for safety and security of shipping and the prevention of pollution from ships. The launch was held at the margins of the first meeting of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG emissions from ships.

In his GIA launch speech, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said the new alliance would help shipping to make its contribution towards greenhouse gas reduction and the mitigation of climate change, a key target for the United Nations under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thirteen companies have agreed to become the founding members of the GIA, although it is expected that more companies may join the GIA even after the launch. The thirteen members that have formally committed to joining the alliance are: ABB Engineering (Shanghai) Ltd.; DNV GL SE; Lloyd’s Register EMEA; MarineTraffic; MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.; Ricardo UK Ltd; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.; Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited; Silverstream Technologies; Stena AB; Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd; Wärtsilä Corporation; and Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.

These companies are supporting the overall goals of the GIA by providing their expertise and know-how in the area of maritime fuel efficiency, as well as contributing financially towards the GIA Fund from which GIA activities will be funded.

Following the official GIA launch, the first GIA Task Force meeting was convened to discuss work modalities and kick-off the GIA work.