NVIDIA, Baidu partner to accelerate AI; cloud data centers, self-driving cars and the home

5 July 2017

NVIDIA and Baidu announced a broad partnership to bring artificial intelligence technology to cloud computing, self-driving vehicles (earlier post) and AI home assistants. NVIDIA and Baidu have a long history of working together on AI. Speaking in the keynote at Baidu’s AI developer conference in Beijing, Baidu president and COO Qi Lu described his company’s plans to work with NVIDIA to:

Bring next-generation NVIDIA Volta GPUs to Baidu Cloud.

Adopt NVIDIA’s DRIVE X platform for Baidu’s Apollo self-driving car initiative (earlier post), and develop self-driving cars with major Chinese carmakers.

Optimize Baidu’s PaddlePaddle open source deep learning framework for NVIDIA Volta GPUs and make it widely available to academics and researchers.

Bring AI capabilities to Chinese consumers by adding Baidu’s DuerOS conversational AI system to NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

NVIDIA and Baidu have pioneered significant advances in deep learning and AI. We believe AI is the most powerful technology force of our time, with the potential to revolutionize every industry. Our collaboration aligns our exceptional technical resources to create AI computing platforms for all developers—from academic research, startups creating breakthrough AI applications, and autonomous vehicles. —Ian Buck, NVIDIA vice president and general manager of accelerated computing

Baidu has selected NVIDIA’s DRIVE PX 2 AI supercomputer for its autonomous vehicle platform. The two companies have collaborated on Baidu’s self-driving car initiative known as Apollo. Apollo, an open platform for self-driving cars, leverages NVIDIA technology from the server to the car, including Tesla GPUs and NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2, combined with NVIDIA software including CUDA and TensorRT. The self-driving car that Baidu showed recently at CES Asia to highlight Apollo’s advances was powered by DRIVE PX 2.

Several major Chinese automakers announced that they will join the Apollo alliance, including Changan, Chery Automobile, FAW, and Greatwall Motor.