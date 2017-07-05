« Global Industry Alliance (GIA) launched to support low carbon shipping | Main | Hagens Berman files class-action fuel economy and emissions lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and Cummins over SCR defect in RAM 2500 and 3500 diesels »

SEAT and GAS NATURAL FENOSA partner to promote natural gas as vehicle fuel in Spain

5 July 2017

SEAT, a member of the Volkswagen Group, and GAS NATURAL FENOSA signed a strategic agreement to promote joint innovation projects and expand the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel in Spain. Both companies have been collaborating in this field since 2013.

Through this collaboration, SEAT and GAS NATURAL FENOSA will promote different courses of action for the introduction and commercialisation of gas-powered vehicles in three specific target groups.

Official SEAT dealerships, where developing infrastructure featuring gas service stations will be analyzed, as well as training employees.

A joint commercial offer for self-employed Spanish workers, through which they will benefit from economic advantages in cars and fuel.

A domestic natural gas refueling program aimed at private individuals to be promoted with the administration in order to comply with the regulatory aspects relating to this activity.

Additionally, both companies will launch economic measures for research into new, efficient fuels, such as biogas. The strategic agreement includes a wider implementation of gas powered vehicles and promoting compressed natural gas (CNG) in the area of public services.

SEAT currently features compressed natural gas and gasoline hybrid technology on the Leon, in its 5-door and station wagon versions, and on the Mii, which will be joined by the CNG version of the SEAT Ibiza in the last quarter of this year, and of the new Arona crossover in 2018.

GAS NATURAL FENOSA has almost 300 natural gas vehicles in its fleet. In Spain there are currently 50 public stations that supply natural gas, 27 of which belong to GAS NATURAL FENOSA. According to Gasnam figures (the Iberian Association of Natural Gas for Mobility), the number of registrations of natural gas powered vehicles increased by 133% in 2016 in Spain, bringing the total at the end of 2016 to more than 6,100. Of these, nearly 1,700 were light vehicles and over 4,200 were heavy transport vehicles such as buses and trucks.

Spain is currently the European country with the most service stations supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) for vehicles, and has the second highest number of LNG-powered transport vehicles in Europe.